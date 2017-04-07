Celebrate National Walk to Work Day in Shoes Under $250

Happy National Walk to Work Day! To put your best foot forward and look office ready, keep your look casual, your shoes chic, and embrace the joys of this casual Friday. So, suit up and head out in your most stylish and comfortable flats that don't necessarily cost you an arm and a leg. We have narrowed the field a bit and have put together 5 outfit optioons with budget friendly shoes to wear on your morning commute.
VIDEO: Spring's Perfect Pant & Shoe Combo
1. Stroll to the office, if it's warm out, in this off-the-shoulder number.
Shop the look: J. Crew off-the-shoulder chambray dress, $88; jcrew.com. Sam Edelman Flat, $90; nordstrom.com.
2. A swift walk in a jumpsuit and tie-up flats will make you the most stylish commuter on foot.
Shop the look: Madewell smocked crop jumpsuit, $148; madewell.com. Vince Camuto flat, $100; nordstrom.com.
3. Stripe dress, denim shoes, an official spring office ensemble.
Shop the look: Mango stripe dress, $60; mango.com. Rebecca Minkoff denim ankle strap espadrille flats, $150; bloomingdales.com.
4. Tomboy with a major girly twist.
Shopp the look: Brochu Walker low looker dress, $329 (originally $418); intermixonline.com. Dolce Vita cooper velvet slip-on cap toe oxfords, $120; bloomingdales.com.
5. Take Casual friday seriously and wear denim.
Shop the look: Gap destructed vintage straight jeans, $80; gap.com. Gap drapey eyelet tank, $50; gap.com. Sam Edelman backless tassel loafer, $130; nordstrom.com.