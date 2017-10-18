Cate Blanchett's Red Carpet Style

Whether in Armani, Vuitton, or something wildly conceptual by a designer you’ve never heard of, Cate Blanchett has given us every reason to adore her year after year. As longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart notes, “She’s considered a risk-taker, but I don’t think she views it that way. She wears what she is drawn to, and her natural taste leans toward the quirky and sophisticated.” What makes Blanchett so relentlessly captivating is she so totally gets that great fashion can help create an image. “Cate could have been an editor in another life,” Stewart says. “She has an instinct for what works for her. The common thread is good old-fashioned top-drawer design.”
Take a look back at her best red carpet moments.
1. In Gucci, 2017
Blanchett played with texture at the L.A. premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in a sequin embroidered turtleneck dress by Gucci and teal velvet Christian Louboutin heels.
2. In Louis Vuitton, 2016
At the Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C., the star opted for Louis Vuitton separates and sleek Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
3. In Louis Vuitton, 2016
The actress attended the 2016 Tony Awards in a dress and shoes by Louis Vuitton.
4. In Giorgio Armani Privé, 2016
Blanchett wore a blue Giorgio Armani Privé gown with Tiffany & Co jewels and a Roger Vivier clutch to the 2016 Oscars.
5. In Atelier Versace, 2016
At the Costume Designers Guild Awards, she paired her edgy Atelier Versace chainmail gown with a brilliant Tiffany & Co. diamond bib necklace.
6. In Givenchy, 2016
Cate Blanchett stepped out at the Golden Globes in a light pink fringe Givenchy gown. She tied her look together with a side swept hairdo and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
7. In Alexander McQueen, 2016
Blanchett's custom embroidered feather gown was inspired by Alexander McQueen's spring 2016 collection.
8. In Marc Jacobs, 2016
Blanchett kicked off awards season in the most stylish way possible—she hit the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala (and won an award in the process) in a ruched powder-blue Marc Jacobs creation with gold leaf embellishment. The finishing touches? Tiffany & Co. jewelry and nude suede Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.
9. In Chanel Haute Couture, 2015
Blanchett was honored at the Museum of Modern Art’s 8th Annual Film Benefit in a black sheer tulle-and-taffeta Chanel Couture gown.
10. Esteban Cortazar, 2015
Blanchett brought the drama to the London Film Festival screening of Carol in a caped Esteban Cortazar gown. The shimmering number featured a high-low hem and a glamorous train. For finishing touches, Blanchett kept her hair and makeup simple and added classic pointy-toe pumps.
11. In Armani Privé, 2015
Blanchett suited up for the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary Silos Opening in sleek ivory Armani Privé suit separates with a black obi-inspired tie belt at the waist, complete with black pumps.
12. In Maison Martin Margiela, 2015
For the Oscars, she chose a gown by John Galliano for Maison Martin Margiela.
13. In Giles, 2015
Blanchett in a graphic strapless gown from Giles's fall 2015 collection at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.
14. In Alexander McQueen, 2015
The actress attended a photocall for her film Carrol during the Cannes Film Festival wearing a sheer black Alexander McQueen ensemble.
15. In Schiaparelli Couture, 2015
Blanchett went to the Independent Spirit Awards wearing a colorful, heart-dotted dress from Schiaparelli.
16. In Roksanda, 2015
At the Sydney premiere of Cinderella, she wore a striped dress with a color palette of purple and electric coral, grounding the shades with classic black pumps.
17. In Celine, 2015
At a Cinderella premiere, she opted for a custom black and ivory design by Celiné.
18. In Giorgio Armani, 2014
In a lace Giorgio Armani dress, Chopard jewelry, and a Roger Vivier clutch at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards.
19. In Prada, 2014
At the Academy Awards Nominees luncheon, Blanchet turned up in a sleeveless zippered metallic silver dress with an asymmetric hem, styling her look with gray python Christian Louboutin pumps.
20. In Proenza Schouler, 2014
At the New York premiere of The Monuments Men, she wore a black long-sleeve dress with intricate beadwork throughout. Diamond Chopard studs and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps completed her look.
21. In Maison Martin Margiela, 2014
Blanchett was honored with the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the 29th Santa Barbara Film Festival in a colorful pastel embroidered Maison Martin Margiela coatdress with metallic Casadei pumps.
22. In Givenchy, 2014
Blanchett, in a gold two-tone sequined Givenchy gown with a down-to-there plunge, pared down on accessories except for subdued studs.
23. In Givenchy, 2014
At the 2014 SAG Awards, the actress opted for a pink gown by Givenchy and Chopard jewels.
24. In Lanvin, 2014
At the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards, the actress wore a belted navy gown by Lanvin with lacquer stiletto heels and a black Roger Vivier clutch.
25. In Prabal Gurung, 2014
The actress celebrated at the 2014 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in a dress and crop top by Prabal Gurung straight from the runway, which she styled with Chopard blue-sapphire earrings and Christian Louboutin pumps.
26. In Michael Kors, 2014
Blanchett attended the 3rd annual AACTA International Awards in a midi-length Michael Kors dress, Chopard earrings, and Roger Vivier heels.
27. In Antonio Berardi, 2014
The actress arrived at the NY Film Critics Awards in a silver Antonio Berardi dress with fitted waist and flared skirt, paired with Van Cleef & Arpels jewels, and Christian Louboutin pumps.
28. In Balenciaga, 2014
For the N.Y.C. premiere of Blue Jasmine, Blanchett was thinking pink in this romantic Balenciaga creation.
29. In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2014
This white column gown by Ralph Lauren Collection was a regal choice for a gala at Windsor Castle in England.
30. In Dior Haute Couture, 2014
A full skirt, exposed zipper, and white belt added drama to this Dior Haute Couture look.
31. In Armani Prive, 2007
At the Academy Awards, she arrived in a beaded one-shoulder Armani Prive gown that weighed over 40 lbs.
32. In Prada, 2000
She chose a sexy, sequined Prada gown for the BAFTA Awards in London.
33. In Jean Paul Gaultier, 2000
Her backless Jean Paul Gaultier gown turned heads at the Oscars.