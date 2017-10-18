Cate Blanchett's Red Carpet Style

Whether in Armani, Vuitton, or something wildly conceptual by a designer you’ve never heard of, Cate Blanchett has given us every reason to adore her year after year. As longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart notes, “She’s considered a risk-taker, but I don’t think she views it that way. She wears what she is drawn to, and her natural taste leans toward the quirky and sophisticated.” What makes Blanchett so relentlessly captivating is she so totally gets that great fashion can help create an image. “Cate could have been an editor in another life,” Stewart says. “She has an instinct for what works for her. The common thread is good old-fashioned top-drawer design.”

Take a look back at her best red carpet moments.