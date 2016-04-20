10 Casual Wedding Dresses for the Laid-Back Bride

When it comes to planning a wedding, not all brides are alike. While some may prefer a formal wedding in the city, others might want an intimate affair in the country. And when it comes to shopping for that very special wedding dress, not all brides want a Cinderella-esque gown adorned with shiny embellishments and tulle.
For the more laid-back woman, it’s important to stay true to your sense of style, especially on such an important day. So, we searched the market and found a selection of the best white dresses for the more casual bride. From delicate lace options to those made entirely of cotton, below are 10 dresses for the laid-back bride-to-be.
1. ROBERTO CAVALLI
Made of 100% cotton, this dress is the perfect style for a warm weather wedding.
$3,650; net-a-porter.com
2. Zara
An off-the-shoulder robe dress is a loose and comfortable option.
$100; zara.com
3. Diane von Furstenberg
A chiffon maxidress with a snake trim is equally simple and eye-catching.
$898; dvf.com
4. SELF-PORTRAIT
This tiered lace gown draws attention to your waist.
$1,420; net-a-porter.com
5. Mango
Scalloped edges and decorative embroidery make this option feminine and sophisticated.
$130; mango.com
6. CÉDRIC CHARLIER
A classic shirt dress is made wedding appropriate with a delicate bow across the front and a loose flowing silhouette.
$890; net-a-porter.com
7. Misha Collection
This soft crepe dress features a deep back opening and exaggerated armholes that allow you to show some skin.
$350; mishacollection.us
8. Misha Nonoo
A pleated skirt makes a simple dress dance-ready.
$575; mishanonoo.com
9. Reiss
Wear this off-white dress with a strappy sandal.
$350; reiss.com
10. Rebecca Taylor
Wear this long lace dress with simple flat sandals.
$875; rebeccataylor.com