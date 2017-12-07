9 Cashmere Pieces You Need For The Winter

It’s almost winter time and that means that bone chilling cold is coming our way. The best thing to help you get through that cold? Cashmere! We found cashmere for every part of your life. Seriously. Need a cashmere eye mask for traveling back home? Check. How about an everyday cashmere sweater? Check. Or imagine how cozy your hands will feel inside of cashmere mittens? Check. You name it, we found it covered in the softest cashmere.
Shop our favorite cashmere pieces to prepare you for winter!
VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe
1. The Elder Statesman Mittens
These dotted mittens are a great stocking stuffer for the people in your life.
$195
2. Allude Cashmere Pullover
The perfect cashmere pullover made for all day lounging.
$424
3. Gap Cashmere Take-Home Set
Everyone will want to wrap their little ones up in this cashmere set.
$130
4. Nest Fragrances Cashmere Candle
Whats the next best thing to cashmere? A cashmere scented candle of course!
$40
5. J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Sweater
Our favorite classic: J.Crew’s everyday cashmere sweater is under $100, and we can’t get enough of them.
$98
6. Woolrich Cashmere Pom-Pom Hat
You can’t possibly get through winter without a cashmere pom-pom hat.
$211
7. Sofia Cashmere Travel Set
Cashmere cable-knit blankets and eye masks are the only way to travel.
$395
8. Via Spiga Cashmere Argyle Socks
Once you try these cashmere socks, you won’t be able to go back to regular footies!
$13
9. Everlane Cashmere Sweater
This color-block sweater is the perfect color pop to add to your wardrobe.
$100