Mr. Rogers Cardigans Are Back

Cardigans are having a moment this season, and we are getting our style inspiration from Mr. Rogers and his symbolic uniform. We literally would not recognize him without the cozy layer. Years after we fell in love with his unforgettable uniform, the comfy button-up sweater is making a major comeback with a range of new styles and silhouettes that are ultra chic. Go back to the classics with Topshop’s boucle cardigan or try for a modern take—like Pixie Market’s off-the-shoulder cardigan. Either way, you can’t go wrong sporting the sweater silhouette of the season.
Set your inner Mr. Rogers free this winter and shop our favorite cardigans here!
1. I Love Mr Mittens Cardigan
Warning: You won’t be able to part with this I Love Mr Mittens sweater.
$449
2. Pixie Market Cardigan
Pixie Market is giving us a modern update with this off-the-should button-up sweater.
$88
3. Topshop Cardigan
We are getting the greatest vintage Grandpa vibes from this boucle sweater.
$95
4. J.Crew Cardigan
A lightweight cardigan is a classic layering piece for your fall and winter wardrobe.
$70
5. Gap Cardigan
Gap's ribbed cardigan has an open-front style that makes for a more casual sweater.
$42
6. Everlane Cardigan
With a boxy shape and cropped silhouette, this Everlane wool cashmere cardigan is the perfect update to Mr. Rogers' signature piece.
$125
7. Altuzarra Cardigan
Altuzarra’s asymmetrical cardigan in bright orange will be your statement sweater.
$795