7 Camel Toe Proof Leggings (Yes, Actually)

We spoke to a wide range of activewear brands to get the deal behind the camel toe and how to prevent it. There is just one thing you have to look for - “a U-shaped inseam.” This style of inseam will answer all of your camel toe prayers. A straight down T-shaped seam is sure to give you that uncomfortable look at one point or another during your work out, I think you can understand why.

I am a huge fan of the LuluLemon All The Right Places Pant ($128; lululemon.com), they are made with a thick fabric a U-Shaped inseam. That means there is no seam on the front area of your pelvis, guaranteeing that other will pull or move where it isn’t suppose to, our prayers have been answered! Shop these seven leggings to make sure you don’t rock the CT.