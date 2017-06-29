Breezy Slip Dresses to Live in During the Summer

There is no easier way wardrobe-wise to combat brutal humidity and heat with than a slip dress. It hugs the body in all the right places, but also lets skin breathe. It’s sophisticated in its own right, yet requires little thought – slink it over your head and you’re out the door!

VIDEO: 3 Stylin': Three Ways to Style a Slip Dress

We especially love the vibrant solids and prints every brand is coming out with - from fast fashion to top-tier luxury, there’s a guarantee you’re going to find something you like at whatever price point desired. With a bold color choice, you can wear your everyday sandals and personal jewelry so the outfit is all about the dress as a statement piece.

Keep scrolling for a dress you will practically live in day to night this summer!