Where to Shop for a Good Cause During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Where to Shop for a Good Cause During Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Getty
October 2, 2017 @ 2:30 PM
by: Alexis Bennett

Throughout the month of October organizations and brands will be teaming up to spread awareness about the devastating effects of breast cancer. And you can help them make a difference, too, by doing a little shopping for a good cause.

Some of our favorite retailers are making generous donations and creating limited-edition items that will support several organizations. The philanthropic companies include groups that are dedicated to breast cancer research, while others offer support to recovering survivors as they reenter the workforce.

VIDEO: How to Give Yourself a Breast Exam

 

Find out how you can get involved by checking our a few offers below.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top