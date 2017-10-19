3 Suprising Things That Happened When We Got Our Bras Fitted

Intimissimi has officially opened their first store in the United States, and we couldn't wait to get in the door! Three of our fashion editors headed to the new store for one-on-one bra fittings with the brand's bra experts.
While some of our editors had an idea of what their bra size might be, others had never been measured before. The bra fitter helped to explain how sizing worked for the brand and took band and cup measurements in order to get accurate sizes. Our editors told their fitter what styles and fits they feel most comfortable in and from there everyone found a bra perfect for their individual sizes and styles. Scroll down to get a recap of how each bra fitting went and get inspired to get out get fitted!
1. Finally learning my acutal bra size
"The whole fitting experience at the store was very helpful in that it not only helped me learn my actual bra size (turns out I had been wearing the wrong size up until now!), but they also had so many different styles that I felt like I left with the bra that perfectly matched what I was looking for. In the past, it's been hard for me to find a bra with just the right amount of padding—not too much that it makes me feel like a whole size bigger but not too little that it lacks any kind of shape or support. The Eleonora balconette bra was just the right amount, and the Lycra lace material is unlike any other bra I have. So comfortable!" —Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor
$65
2. Found: the magic full coverage bra
"When walking into the store you feel like you’re getting a luxury experience. The sales staff was welcoming and instantly made me feel comfortable. With that said, if you’re a girl with a bra size larger than a 40C, such as myself, you’ll have a hard time finding a bra (40C is the largest size they carry). I was hesitant to try but I went for the largest size in each style. To my surprise, one of their styles, the Daniela lace balconette, actually offered full coverage. A magic bra I suppose!" —LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor
$44
3. Trying new styles and finding my new go-to
"Upon entering the beautiful Intimissimi store, I was welcomed by a nice woman eager to show me new styles. She took my measurements and gave me options to try (including styles I typically wouldn’t go for and was hesitant in trying at first). Trying on all the bras was such a nice experience. The bras all fit so well and I felt so supported. It was so hard to choose one! Ultimately, I went with the balconette bra; I loved the support it had without needing a wire, and the wide straps didn’t dig into my shoulders. Win, win!" —Stephanie Perez-Gurri, Assistant Accessories Editor
$59