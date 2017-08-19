4 Ultra-Chic Looks that Show off Your Fave Bra

Where bras are concerned, fashion is of two minds. Either don't wear one, or do—and show it off! Today we've decided to tackle the latter approach, and give all those beautiful pieces you already have in your wardrobe their day in the sun. Below, we've put together some outfit ideas that will show off your bra in the most stylish way possible. Consider pairing a lace bralette with a sheer top, or layering a sporty style under a track suit. Your turn to try it out!
1. The Boho Girl
Shop the look: Mango blouse, $60; mango.com. Eve Denim skirt, $255; matchesfashion.com. Pixie Market slides, $182; pixiemarket.com. Free People bag, $40; freepeople.com. Old Navy sunglasses, $8 (originally $12); oldnavy.gap.com. Lonely bralette, $90; net-a-porter.com.
2. The Minimalist Girl
Shop the look: Madewell dress, $50; madewell.com. Gap belt, $30; gap.com. Araks bralette, $100; araks.com. Steven Alan earrings, $110; stevenalan.com. Topshop shoes, $100; topshop.com. Tetra bag, $78; needsupply.com.
3. The Sporty Girl
Shop the look: Tory Sport jacket, $155; torysport.com. Brooks Brothers cap, $38; brooksbrothers.com. Baserange bralette, $75; needsupply.com. Adidas Stella Sport backpack, $50; asos.com. Tory Sport shorts, $85; torysport.com. New Balance sneakers, $80; newbalance.com.
4. The Classic Girl
Shop the look: Theory pants, $275; theory.com. Kotur clutch, $595; koturltd.com. Zara dress, $70; zara.com. Bauble Bar earrings, $36; baublebar.com. La Perla bralette, $109 (originally $218); matchesfashion.com. Gucci heels, $595; saksfifthavenue.com.