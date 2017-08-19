4 Ultra-Chic Looks that Show off Your Fave Bra

4 Ultra-Chic Looks that Show off Your Fave Bra
Christian Vierig/Getty
August 19, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
by: Alexis Parente

Where bras are concerned, fashion is of two minds. Either don't wear one, or do—and show it off! Today we've decided to tackle the latter approach, and give all those beautiful pieces you already have in your wardrobe their day in the sun. Below, we've put together some outfit ideas that will show off your bra in the most stylish way possible. Consider pairing a lace bralette with a sheer top, or layering a sporty style under a track suit. Your turn to try it out!

VIDEO: Jessica Alba’s Yellow Duster for Date Night

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top