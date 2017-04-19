5 Blazer and T Shirt Combos We Put Together For You

There are always multiple occassions, whether it be online or IRL, where I'll see girls pulling off a blazer and T-shirt remarkably and effortlessly well. But upon many tries, I have failed to put together a combo well enough to leave the house. Well, fret no more, we've compiled 5 cute blazer and t-shirt combos for you to pull off, perfect timing for spring weather!
1. Combo 1
I always admire a good clash. The bright green striped shirt will enhance the yellow detail in the plaid blazer.
Shop the Look: Blazer, $2,200; net-a-porter.com. T-Shirt, $13; jcrew.com
2. Combo 2
We are loving this overszied blazer, especially with the pink adding a feminine touch. Pair it with a grey t-shirt for an androgynous look.
Shop the Look: Raey, $531; matchesfashion.com. Madewell, $20; madewell.com
3. Combo 3
The choice for the evening incase dresses just arent your thing.
Shop the Look: Blazer, Zara, $100; zara.com. T-Shirt, Merz B. Schwanen, $52; farfetch.com
4. Combo 4
A traditional take that pairs so well with all washes of denim
Shop the Look: Blazer, Topshop, 480; topshop.com. T-Shirt, Rag and Bone,$95; intermixonline.com
5. Combo 5
The houndstooth blazer and sublte graphic on the tee works great for work when paired with slacks!
Shop the Look: Blazer, Pixie Market, $145; pixiemarket.com. T-Shirt, J. Crew, $37; jcrew.com