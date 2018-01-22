Winter Fashion Trends: Must Have Black Velvet Coats for 2018

Now that winter is here for the foreseeable future it’s important that we make sure our coat game is strong. Those amazing double-ply cashmere sweaters you bought with the funky pattern? No one is seeing them when you're running around town with a puffer covering everything up.
Black velvet coats are quite possibly the only coat out there that you can wear to the gym, office, or black tie wedding. Talk about getting bang for your buck. To us, we can’t think of a better investment to splurge on this season than the one coat every woman should own in her closet. Whether you prefer a long, short, mid-length or kimono-style, we have rounded up some of our favorites to buy right now and covet forever.
1. Oversized Parka
This oversized quilted coat will make you feel like you’re wrapped in the chicest duvet cover ever.
Isabel Marant | $795 (Originally $1,590)
2. Robe-Coat
This guy will have you looking at robe-coats in a whole new light. The buttons add a touch of femininity that makes this the perfect addition to your wardrobe whether your style skews feminine or rock-n-roll.
Etro | $1,670 (Originally $3,340)
3. Vintage Coat
This vintage beauty is too good to pass up. It looks great with everything from a white tee and skinny jeans to a silky evening dress. It's the ultimate cool-girl coat that will never go out of style.
Helmut Lang Vintage | $1,249
4. Long Kimono-Jacket
The sleek satin ribbon tie at the waste allows you to wear this as a dress or a coat. We love something that you can wear in multiple ways is great for your wardrobe and your bank account.
Nili Lotan | $750
5. Babydoll Coat
If you're worried you can't pull off all over velvet, fear not. The subtle strip across the chest on this coat looks cool without being overwhelming and the double-breasted buttons add a chic feminine touch.
Saint Laurent | $1,794 (Originally $2,990)
6. Padded–Short Jacket
If you love velvet but are not sure about how to pull off an oversized jacket, try a cropped version so you can show off your fabulous trousers too!
Closed | $431 (Originally $538)
7. Mandarin Collar Long Coat
This coat is perfect for a fancy evening out –– it leaves a lot to the imagination! You can wear your favorite silk PJs underneath or a lace dress.
F.R.S For Restless Sleepers | $700 (Originally $1,750)
8. High Collar Parka
The high collar on this coat will keep you cozy and warm on those cold days while looking oh so chic.
Aspesi | $1,236