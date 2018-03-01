21 Fashion Brands Designed by Black Men and Women That You Need to Bookmark ASAP

Let’s keep the momentum going from Black History Month and celebrate some brands that are moving the Black culture forward. If you’re like me, you already know how hard it can be to find these dope fashion designers. Sure, I’ve discovered one or two brands while scrolling on Instagram and a few others from endless Google searches. But wouldn’t it be awesome to see our talented brothers and sisters celebrated more on mainstream media platforms (and not just during February)?
As an editor at InStyle, it’s important for me to continuously give those talented black designers a place to shine. That’s why I’ve rounded up 21 of my absolutely favorite creators below. From swimwear designers to need-to-know accessory makers, here’s a roundup of my favorite black fashion designers. Check back often because I’ll be continuously updating this list.
-
1. Ashya
Designer: Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece
Location: Brooklyn
Price: $395-$675
Online Retailers: Garmentory.com and Ashya.co
What makes the brand stand out? Here, you'll find the chicest collection of belt bags around. Grab one for your next getaway or for a stylish way to free up your hands while on the go.
-
2. Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh
Designer: Virgil Abloh
Location: Milan
Price: $80-$10,255
Online Retailers: Net-a-Porter.com, Barneys.com, Off---White.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? Rihanna, Beyonce, A$AP Rocky ... the list of A-listers wearing Virgil Abloh's designs is insane. And we can see why. The Off White designs speak to the culture with a laid-back ease that manages to feel effortless and stunning at the same time.
-
3. Andrea Iyamah
Designer: Dumebi Iyamah
Location: Ontario
Price: $49-$580
Online Retailers: Bikini.com, AndreaIyamah.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? Swimwear designed with African culture in mind made this brand popular. But Andrea Iyamah also creates beautiful ready to wear and custom dresses.
-
4. Cushnie et Ochs
Designer: Carly Cushnie
Location: New York City
Price: $80-$10,255
Online Retailers: Net-a-Porter.com, Shopbop.com, CushnieetOchs.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? The brand became popular for their sleek and sexy dress decked out with cutouts. But they've evolved into a brand with intricate, sleek designs that will fit into every part of your life. Everyone from Kerry Washington to Jada Pinkett Smith is a fan.
-
5. Stella Jean
Designer: Stella Jean
Location: Rome
Price: $119-$1,485
Online Retailers: Shopbop.com, StellaJean.it, and more
What makes the brand stand out? Stella Jean clothes are all about having fun with bright, playful patterns decorating laid-back yet polished blouses, daytime dresses, and chic shorts.
-
6. Brother Vellies
Designer: Aurora James
Location: New York City
Price: $95-$1,350
Online Retailers: Net-a-Porter.com, IntermixOnline.com, BrotherVellies.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? This eco-friendly brand creates chic accessories that are anything but boring. The intricate designs are hand-made in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Morocco—which helps to sustain jobs. And Gabrielle Union just wore one of the feather-embellished heels just last week.
-
7. Romeo Hunte New York
Designer: Romeo Hunte
Location: New York
Price: $150-$8,000
Online Retailers: RomeoHunte.com
What makes the brand stand out? Hunte is king of creating outerwear pieces that perfectly mix feminine and masculine influences. You'll also find a mixture of cool-girl denim designs and chic everyday styles for the fashion-forward guy.
-
8. Tracy Reese
Designer: Tracy Reese
Location: New York
Price: $198-$798
Online Retailers: Nordstrom.com, Anthropologie.com, Gilt, TracyReese.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? Chic dresses that have received Michelle Obama's stamp of approval. Plus, Reese has been celebrating diversity long before it became a "trend" in the fashion industry. And you'll often catch models of different sizes, ages, and ethnicities at her shows.
-
9. Public School
Designer: Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne
Location: New York City
Price: $125-$12,25
Online Retailers: NeimanMarcus.com, Nordstrom.com, and PublicSchoolNYC.com
What makes the brand stand out? "To find perfection in imperfection," is the company slogan. And that's exactly what you'll get from Public School. The women and men's designs are definitely in the mix of the "anti-fashion" movement. With oversized hoodies and slouchy sweats and sneaker collabs with Nike.
-
10. Nubian Skin
Designer: Ade Hassan
Location: London
Price: $14-$135
Online Retailers: Nordstrom.com and Nubian Skin
What makes the brand stand out? Here's one of the first brands to recognize that nude means more than just beige. Brown skin girls will fall in love with their multi-tone nude lingerie and shoes.
-
11. Lemlem
Designer: Liya Kebede
Location: Africa
Price: $20-$525
Online Retailers: Net-a-Porter.com, Barneys.com, Lemlem.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? This made in Africa brand, founded by supermodel Liya Kebede, focuses on creating jobs across the content. All of the soft cotton pieces from the main collection are handwoven in Ethiopia.
-
12. Azéde Jean-Pierre
Designer: Azéde Jean-Pierre
Location: New York City
Price: $174-$980
Online Retailers: ModaOperandi.com and AzedeJean-Pierre.com
What makes the brand stand out? Those who love feminine designs with an unexpected edge can't help but to by hypnotized by Azéde's designs, which includes day-to-night dress, luxurious jackets, and trendy tops.
-
13. Want les Essentiels
Designer: Byron and Dexter Peart
Location: Montreal
Price: $45-$1,595
Online Retailers: WantlesEssentiels.com
What makes the brand stand out? Want to travel in style? This is the brand you need to keep on your radar—known for creating sleek luggage, duffel bags, and gadgets at reasonable price points.
-
14. Mint Swim
Designer: Draya Michele
Location: California
Price: $18-$105
Online Retailers: Mint-Swim.com
What makes the brand stand out? Looking for unique swimsuits that will flatter your curves? Mint Swim is the brand for you with unexpected cutouts and attention-grabbing fabrics available in inclusive sizes.
-
15. Armando Cabral
Designer: Armando Cabral
Location: New York
Price: $240-$580
Online Retailers: MatchesFashion.com, Farfetch.com, and Armando-Cabral.com
What makes the brand stand out? If you want to keep your fella looking fly, model and designer Armando Cabral's luxury footwear collection is a must. You'll find everything, from red-carpet approved designs to weekend-ready styles. NBA stars like Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant are fans.
-
16. William Okpo
Designer: Darlene and Lizzy Okpo
Location: New York
Price: $90-$420
Online Retailer: WilliamOkpo.com
What makes the brand stand out? The sister duo behind William Okpo are known for perfectly merging their Nigerian style with American culture in their women's ready to wear collection. You'll find fashion-forward pieces with a twist that can be worn to work and around town on the weekends.
-
17. Maki Oh
Designer: Maki Osakwe
Location: Africa
Price: $860-$1,035
Online Retailers: ModaOperandi.com, Farfetch.com, and Makioh.com
What makes the brand stand out? Lupita Nyong'o and Solange Knowles are just two of the celebrity fans of this celebrated brand. At Maki Oh, you'll find items that incorporate African techniques into contemporary styles and sustainable designs that speak to the culture.
-
18. Pyer Moss
Designer: Kerby Jean-Raymond
Location: New York
Price: $70-$1,500
Online Retailer: PyerMoss.com
What makes the brand stand out? Pyer Moss carries designs that play up '90s nostalgia and hip-hop influences. And next fall, the brand will drop a sneaker collab with Reebok. But most importantly, the brand incorporates uplifting messages of activism—often in the form of graphic tees and powerful runway presentations that speak to the political and socio-economic climate.
-
19. Undra Celeste
Designer: Undra Celeste
Location: New York
Price: $95-$350
Online Retailers: HarlemFashionRow.com and UndraCelesteNY.com
What makes the brand stand out? Looking for contemporary pieces that can effortlessly work into your busy lifestyle? Undra Celeste is the way to go, creating versatile dresses, chic sweatshirts, and stand-out skirts and affordable prices.
-
20. Duro Olowu
Designer: Duro Olowu
Location: London
Price: $595-$2,664
Online Retailers: Farfetch.com, MatchesFashion.com, DuroOlowu.com, and more
What makes the brand stand out? Here's a collection filled with feminine designs that perfectly plays with mixed prints on tailored suiting, dresses, and more. Oh, and you might have spotted his work on Michelle Obama a couple of times.
-
21. Wales Bonner
Designer: Grace Wales Bonner
Location: London
Price: $433-$2,694
Online Retailers: Farfetch.com, Matchesfashion.com, and WalesBonner.net
What makes the brand stand out? Here's an emerging brand that has already mastered the art of perfectly tailored menswear. You'll find trousers, jackets, and tops with impeccable fluidity on their racks. Plus amazing draping that makes the ladies want to wear the designs, too.