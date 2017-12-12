10 Black Leggings We Don't Want To Live Without

Do you find yourself wearing black leggings to the gym at least three days a week? Is it usually the same few pairs you recycle? We have 10 pairs of black leggings that are a dream to work out in, and you will find yourself with three of each pair in no time. Whether you are looking for a high-rise tight, a sleek control legging, or a cropped silhouette, look no further. We have all your legging needs here.
Try out these ten pairs of black leggings and add them to your workout wardrobe!
1. LNDR Limitless Plus Compression Leggings
With seams and panels that outline the points of your muscles, these Limitless Plus compression leggings will keep you comfortable through all your workouts.
$220
2. Adidas Originals Logo Leggings
An elastic waistband creates a comfortable legging shape to add to your wardrobe.
$35
3. Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings
Want a little more support in your active leggings? Try Spanx Look at Me Now tight to get that extra control.
$68
4. Nike Stirrup Stretch Legging
Dri-FIT leggings with added stirrups are great for hot yoga classes.
$100
5. Tory Sport Seamless Cropped Leggings
You can never go wrong with a seamless tight, best to wear for all your studio workouts.
$95
6. Gap Compression Leggings
A high-rise waist band will sculpt your figure and accentuate your great shape.
$64 (Originally $80)
7. Pepper & Mayne Performance Leggings
The high compression properties within Pepper & Mayne’s signature tight will help to engage your core during your work outs.
$60
8. Outdoor Voices Studio Skin Leggings
A sleek, mid-weight seamless legging will give you that push to try a new work out class.
$70
9. Lululemon Speed Up Tights
Lululemon has given us the best pocketed leggings yet. The Speed Up Tight has easy-to-access thigh pockets perfect for those long runs.
$108
10. Girlfriend High Rise Capri Leggings
Looking for that perfect cropped length? Girlfriend has created the ultimate duo in their high-rise capris.
$58