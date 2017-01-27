The 21 Best Workout Pieces That Will Complement Your Curves

Whether you’re just getting around to your New Year’s resolution to start working out or you’re carrying on with your usual exercise regimen, it’s always a bonus to get new workout gear. You’ll feel more motivated to hit that class in spinning, Bikram yoga, or even wall climbing if you’re wearing a chic ensemble. Think of going to the gym as you would any other occasion: When you’re dressed your best, you feel your best.
We’ve found everything you could possibly need to complete your look, from cool tanks to modern leggings. The tanks from Lucy and Old Navy boast flattering cuts in fabrics that dry fast. And when it comes to legwear, there’s no need to settle for boring old yoga pants—think cutouts, mesh, moto touches, and vibrant colors from Addition Elle, Athleta, Fashion to Figure, H&M+, Lane Bryant, and Torrid. The leggings from Spanx use shapewear technology, resulting in a comfortable fit that tames the tummy (I wore them to my last Barre class, and believe me, they are amazing).
And we haven’t forgotten the most important components of your athletic gear: your bra and shoes! Nothing ruins your workout faster than an ill-fitting bra or a tight pair of sneakers. Panache is one of the best brands for full-coverage sports bras for larger busts, and the style shown below doesn’t disappoint. For fun prints and edgy styles that you can wear alone or under a top, check out the bras from Prabal Gurung Sport’s collab with Bandier. As for footwear, you can’t beat Nike for its assortment of trendy styles that are available in wider widths.
Finally, top off your look with a snug hoodie. Addition Elle is a favorite for styles that will take you from the gym to errands afterward. And if you’re looking for a quick one-stop shop, try a subscription site like Adore Me or Fabletics. For a monthly rate sometimes as low as $20 depending on the sign-up deal, you can get a complete outfit delivered to your door each month. Look cute for a great price? Sign us up! Scroll down to see our picks and build your perfect workout ensemble.
-
-
2. Fabletics' Irene Tank
Fabletics available at fabletics.com | $60
-
3. Addition Elle's Nola Asymmetrical Hooded Jacket
Addition Elle available at additionelle.com | $168
-
4. Prabal Gurung Sport x Bandier's Kaleidoscope Print Performance Bra
Prabal Gurung x Bandier available at bandier.com | $56 (originally $118)
-
5. Adore Me's Namia Plus Set
Adore Me available at adoreme.com | $60
-
-
7. Lane Bryant's Active Legging with Racer Stripes
Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com | $45
-
8. Torrid Active's Spacedye Strappy Cropped Leggings
Torrid available at torrid.com | $37 (originally $49)
-
9. Lane Bryant's Wicking Active Swing Tank
Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com | $40
-
10. Panache's Wireless Sports Bra
Panache available at herroom.com | $68
-
11. Old Navy's Go-Dry Semi-Fitted Tank
Old Navy available at oldnavy.com | $27
-
12. Fabletics' Jackie Tank
Fabletics available at fabletics.com | $55
-
13. Fabletics' Karina High Support Sports Bra and Layce Capri
Fabletics available at fabletics.com | $115 for set
-
14. Addition Elle's Nola Reversible Cropped Leggings
Addition Elle available at additionelle.com | $68
-
-
-
17. Fashion to Figure's Throttle Active Moto Leggings
Fashion to Figure available at fashiontofigure.com | $26 (originally $43)
-
18. Fabletics' Bray Moto Jacket
Fabletics available at fabletics.com | $96
-
19. Fabletics' Taj Hoodie and Julie Seamless Capri Tight
Fabletics available at fabletics.com | $110 for set
-
-
21. Athleta's Mesh Salutation 7/8 Ankle Tight
Athleta available at athleta.com | $89