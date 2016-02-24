These Are the Best Workout Clothes If You're Petite

When you're working out, it's of the utmost importance to wear pieces that fit you properly—a fact that's especially true if you're petite. Nothing is worse than having to hem your yoga leggings or your tops that are as long as dresses. As someone who works out on the regular and whose height rings in at 4'11'', I've basically tried and tested almost every activewear brand out there. Below, I rounded up all of my favorites that I've found to fit petites the best.
RELATED: Your Shopping Guide to the Best Petite Jeans Out There
-
1. Sports Bras
I try to have the most fun with my sports bras—strappy and relaxed patterns are my favorite. I have this Lululemon sports bra in every colorway!
Shop the pieces: Outdoor Voices, $55; outdoorvoices.com. LuluLemon, $48; lululemon.com. Live The Process, $115; livetheprocess.com.
-
2. Leggings
When is comes to finding the perfect legging for petites, it's all about the construction. I look for details that are going to lengthen my legs as much as possible, like color-blocked panels that run along each side (versus crazy prints that will overwhelm). I live in my Outdoor Voices leggings! Length-wise, they fit me the best—I have never had to hem them, and they don’t sit awkwardly high on my stomach.
Shop the pieces: Outdoor Voices, $95; outdoorvoices.com. Athleta, $79; athelta.com. Live The Process, $128 (originally 160); livetheprocess.com.
-
3. Shorts
Short shorts are the petite girls' secret to Taylor Swift legs (or as close to that as we can get). I love spandex pairs for hot yoga classes, and looser water-resistant shorts for running. Again, it's best to keep prints to a minimum.
Shop the pieces: Lululemon, $54; lululemon.com. Outdoor Voices, $55; outdoorvoices.com. Nike, $28; nike.com.
-
4. Tops
Having a short torso makes it tough to find tops that aren't as long as dresses. These shirts are slightly more cropped, so they don't come down to my butt. Also, when it comes to picking out my tops, I always try to find ones with elongating details that give the illusion of height, like the vertical back strip on this Athleta style.
Shop the pieces: Athleta, $49; athleta.com. Stella McCartney by Adidas, $60; adidas.com. Lucas Hugh, $309; yoox.com.
-
5. Sweatshirts
Sculpted seams will accentuate your figure even when you are wearing a sweatshirt. Fitted pullovers and zip-ups are also more flattering on a smaller frame.
Shop the pieces: Athleta, $90; athleta.com. Lole, $110; lolewomen.com. Nike, $125; nike.com.