The Best Wedding Dresses for Petites

Finding your dream wedding dress is hard to begin with, but when you are under 5’ 2” it becomes even more of a struggle. There are many silhouettes that are overwhelming for a petite figure and can be difficult to alter in order to fit petite proportions and height. Some of our favorite brands like Theory and J.Crew have a separate petite collection, taking into account silhouettes and styles that flatter a smaller frame. Don't let having a petite frame hold you backing from experimenting with brands that have regular sizing. Try to find that special brand you love that runs small. I found mine when I tried on a Brock Collection dress!
Shop these brands with petite sizing to find a wedding dress that will fit your petite figure!
1. White Story
White Story | $550
2. Theory
Theory | $475
3. Brock Collection
Brock Collection | $1,257
4. Self-Portrait
Self Portrait | $1,420
5. J.Crew
J. Crew | $188
6. Aerie
Aerie by American Eagle | $35 (originally $50)
7. Topshop
Topshop | $125