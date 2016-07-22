The Hottest Bathing Suit Brands from Miami Swim Week

Now that the whirlwind of Miami Swim Week has wrapped, we're back to work and ready to dish on the buzziest brands—and, naturally, every amazing bikini, one piece, and tankini we're looking forward to wearing. (The wait is killing us!) Standout offerings came from favorites like Flagpole Swim, Solid & Striped, and Mikoh, as well as luxe designers like Dion Lee and Araks.
Below, we've compiled the 15 labels—and noteworthy pieces from each—to look out for.
-
1. The Minimalist Newby: Jade Swim
This newby to the swim world is the next big thing in minimalist chic. The bikinis and one-pieces are all about classic silhouettes in incredible colors.
-
2. The Metallic Moment: Malia Jones
When you hear "metallic swim suits," you might be tempted to run the other way—but not anymore. The Malia Jones collection is made up of subtle, beautiful metallics in the structured, simple styles we love.
-
3. The Island Feel: Mikoh
Two of our favorite island girls, designers (and sisters!) Oleema and Kalani Miller, are back this season with a bevy of swim separates in fresh tropical prints.
-
4. The Ribbed Swim Look: Lonely
This brand has elevated simple, high-waisted and one-piece silhouettes with revolutionary (at least to us) ribbed lycra fabric. Add in lace-up tops and backs, and these new textures are everything we need!
-
5. The Twofer: Ward Whillas
Our favorite two-for-one swimsuit brand is back with even more incredible cuts. The many styles of Ward Whillas are all reversible, which means you get double the fun with each suit.
-
6. The Need for Neon: Solid & Striped
This sexy-meets-preppy swim brand is mixing deep, luxe colors with bright neons for a playful twist on their signature stripes this season.
-
7. The Cool Colors: Araks
The best color palette at Miami Swim Week goes to Araks! The label's fun take on color blocking along with fresh feminine silhouettes makes this new collection an easy favorite.
-
8. The Bodysuit-Turned-Swimsuit: Alix
Bodysuit designer Alix has done it again with her second swimwear range. The brand brought back crowd favorites while debuting amazing new fits with buttons and cut-out detailing.
-
9. The Beach-to-Street Look: Beth Richards
We found our must-have beach-to-street moments in Beth’s selection this season. With ruffle detailing, high necklines, and crop tops on tap, this line is ideal for mix-and-matching with street clothes.
-
10. The Killer Details: Dion Lee
Dion Lee's newest collection is all about literally tying the collection together with little details; think elastic woven embellishments found on the waistbands and seams.
-
11. The Athleisure Moment: Chromat
Allow us to (re)introduce you to the Sporty Spice of swimwear lines: Chromat. With fun buckle detailing and geometric color blocking, these suits are perfect for girls who want to do more than just sunbath in their bikini.
-
12. The Mesh Moment: Fella
Basic looks get a playful upgrade with mesh inserts over at Fella. These classic swim silhouettes definitely have a bit of a sexy side thanks to peek-a-boo cutouts.
-
13. The Neoprene Newby: Dos Gardenias
Making its debut at Miami Swim Week with the thinest neoprene we've ever seen, Dos Gardenias is well-suited (ha!) for the sporty set. The collection included beautiful-meets-practical options in four rich hues.
-
14. The Classic: Gottex
Filled with gorgeous, unfussy black one-pieces (bonus points for the added mesh detailing) the offerings from Gottex are timeless enough to last several seasons.
-
15. The Active Take: Flagpole
Yet another reason to love this sporty-sleek line: For the first time ever, it's incorporating active apparel and ready-to-wear, all in the brand's signature color blocked style.