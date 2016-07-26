The Best Cover-Ups from Miami Swim Week

Move over, Ms. String Bikini—it's time to make the humble cover-up our new favorite swim statement piece. First up? These 7 unbelievably cute options, straight from Miami Swim Week. Read on for the sarongs, tunics, and tees you'll be living in next beach season.
1. Dodo Bar Or
Dodo Bar Or, a line of flouncy silhouettes in bright colors from Israel, is perfect for all of your getaways. The collection is filled with embroidery, tassels, and grommet-lined cover-ups.
2. Figue
An amazing overload of bright, happy pom-poms and tassels figure into Figue's latest cover-up selection. Anyone else suddenly in the mood to book a vacation?
3. Flagpole
From denim colorblocking to woven cut-out dresses, these pieces from Flagpole go straight from the beach to the street.
4. Marie France Van Damme
Looking for perfect caftan? Marie France Van Damme is your girl. In neutral tones with embroidered detailing, these classic styles are suited to all manner of tropical getaways.
5. Lem Lem
Cut in from effortless, gauzy fabric, LemLem's easygoing designs are the coolest (literally) way to cover up in steamy weather.
6. Paloma Blue
Paloma Blue's adorable 100 percent silk sets in colorful prints easily translate from the beach to brunch—just add lace-up sandals and layered gold jewelry.
7. Pitusa
The best part of Pitusa's breezy wrap silhouettes? The playful pom-pom trim on each.