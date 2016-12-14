13 Chic Sweaters That Won't Leave You Broke

The thing about sweaters is you love them, you can't get enough of them, but buying even just one can mean forking over your paycheck in its entirety (cue tears). We feel you. All that plush wool and mohair blend can really add up, which not only sucks for our bank accounts but also our fashion hearts (cue additional tears).
So what's the sartorially obsessed to do? Well, there's Option 1, which involves missing out on all the fun that is sweaters (including ugly holiday sweater parties). There's also Option 2, which involves dropping your entire life-savings on two, maybe three, sweaters (not an actual option). And then there's Option 3, which is reviewing this list of 13 editor-approved sweaters ringing in under $150. Go ahead, we trust that you're able to make real grown-up decisions (just please, please, please don't choose Option 2).
But if you really need help deciding, here's this: In the round-up below, you'll find everything from voluminous turtlenecks to brass hardware to possibly your next goes-with-everything sweater.
2. COS
Commit to the oversized look with this sweater and palazzo pants.
COS available at cosstores.com | $125
4. MADEWELL
A high neck and cocoon silhouette? Good luck managing to not wear this one every day.
Madewell available at madewell.com | $98
5. EVERLANE
Call off the search for your perfect go-to sweater, because here it is.
Everlane available at everlane.com | $140
6. EVERLANE
Cashmere + box cut + mockneck = a must-have workwear staple.
Everlane available at everlane.com | $130
7. FARROW
Knitwear radiating understated details (check out those bracelet sleeves!).
Farrow available at needsupply.com | $88
8. NEED SUPPLY CO.
Sculptural sleeves for added elegance.
Need Supply Co available at needsupply.com | $117
11. Tory Burch
A '60s sweater with a sporty twist.
Tory Burch available at toryburch.com | $150 (originally $250)
12. FRENCH CONNECTION
A chic contender for your next ugly holiday sweater party.
Available at frenchconnection.com | $148
13. L. L. BEAN
Pull this over a mini leather skirt with tough hardware for that edgy, cool-girl vibe.
L.L. Bean available at llbean.com | $70