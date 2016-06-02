The Chicest Plus-Size Workout Pieces to Take You from the Gym to Brunch

Traditionally, dressing for a rigorous sweat session means an oversize tee and slouchy sweats. But that doesn't have to be the case. We're challenging you to step up your style with breezy chic tanks, sleek embossed leggings, and mesh sports bras that are both sexy and supportive. The best part? They're flattering as they are comfortable. Swap these pieces into your gym rotation stat for a put-together look that supports, skims your curves, and can take you from the gym to anywhere you need to go after (ah, the beauty of athleisure). Shop our favorite picks, starting with these cool Forever 21+ marble-print leggings above ($18 to $25; forever21.com).
1. City Chic Sports Bra
Looking for major support? Look no further. This bra is comfy with its padded straps and moisture-wicking fabric, while the mesh inserts give it a cool-girl feel.
City Chic available at nordstrom.com | $49
2. Full Beauty Sport Tank
Made with ultra-soft, breathable jersey, this tank is great for a sweat session and can easily take you to lunch. Just tuck it into a cute skirt and you're good to go.
Full Beauty Sport available at fullbeauty.com | from $13 (originally from $27)
3. Zella Jacket
This is not your typical sport jacket. Add a bit of sex appeal to your gear with this one that boasts smartly placed mesh inserts.
Zella available at nordstrom.com | $108
4. Lane Bryant Shorts
A pop of fushia adds interest to an otherwise plain pair of shorts. Style it with a cool printed crop top or a solid tank (depending on your style) and you've got yourself a winning look.
Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com | $50
5. Nike Sneakers
This training shoe comes in wide width and will add extra support for your foot. It's lightweight and flexible, allowing you to take on any type of training.
Nike available at famousfootwear.com | $80
