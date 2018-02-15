8 Fashionable Pajama Sets to Keep You From Hating The Fact That It's Still Cold Out

News flash: it’s still cold! Spring is in sight, but with six more weeks of winter ahead, we all could use a cozy pick-me-up. That’s why it’s the perfect time to spice up your sleepwear game. And yes, this can be done even if you're covered head to toe. Whether you're curling up by a fire après ski or simply having a weekend of tv binging, these eight pajama sets will make your night.
VIDEO: See How Victoria Beckham Made Pink Pajamas Look Chic
Scroll through the 8 sets below.
-
1. Cotton and Satin Pajama Set
Cosabella added the perfect feminine twists on a pair of classic men's pajama for a cozy and cute look.
Cosabella | $131
-
2. Flannel Pajamas
Nothing screams winter pj's like a classic plaid print in super warm flannel.
L.L. Bean | $60
-
3. Long Sleeve Nightgown
Are you more of a nightgown girl? This chocolate Marigot nightdress has us jumping on the nightgown boat!
Marigot | $98
-
4. VELVET PAJAMAS
Try on this winning velvet set for the ultimate in luxury.
Shop the look: Abercrombie & Fitch top, $58; abercrombie.com. Abercrombie & Fitch bottom, $58; abercrombie.com.
-
-
-
7. PRINTED SILK PAJAMAS
Cure the winter doldrums with this colorful pair that will brighten any day.
Sleeper | $320
-
8. KNITTED PJ SET
A comfy cotton and wool blend is the perfect choice for your next Netflix binge marathon.
Shop the look: Calvin Klein top, $85; net-a-porter.com. Calvin Klein top, $75; net-a-porter.com.