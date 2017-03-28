8 Best Pajama Sets to Up Your Sleep Game

Why simply shabby-t-shirt-and-raggedy-pants when you could matching-silk-pajama-set instead? There’s something about dozing off to sleep in a matching ensemble that just feels oh so right.
VIDEO: Arianna Huffington Discusses Sleep on the Brain
Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a list of our fave pajama sets so you can get in on the pj action, too. From classic vintage-inspired sets to summer-ready ensembles, here are eight must-have pajamas that give ‘beauty sleep’ a whole new meaning.
-
1. ACE OF SPADES MOTIFS
$364
-
2. AIRY LONG SLEEVE SET
H&M | $30
-
-
4. Spring-forward stripes
Shop the set: Top, $26; topshop.com. Bottoms, $26; topshop.com.
-
5. emerald classic
Shop the set: Blouse, $187; maisondusoir.com. Pants, $165; maisondusoir.com.
-
6. silk floral print
Stella McCartney | $425
-
7. SILK MENSWEAR-INSPIRED
Equipment | $455
-
8. VINTAGE-INSPIRED
J. Crew | $95