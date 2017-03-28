8 Best Pajama Sets to Up Your Sleep Game

Why simply shabby-t-shirt-and-raggedy-pants when you could matching-silk-pajama-set instead? There’s something about dozing off to sleep in a matching ensemble that just feels oh so right.

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a list of our fave pajama sets so you can get in on the pj action, too. From classic vintage-inspired sets to summer-ready ensembles, here are eight must-have pajamas that give ‘beauty sleep’ a whole new meaning.