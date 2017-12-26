15 One-Piece Swimsuits You Need on Your Radar

Cue musical note emojis: First comes winter, then comes spring, then comes summer and the poolside flings. Well, summer weather isn’t quite here yet, but you know what is? Resort collections and their myriad of ultra-chic one-piece swimsuits.
There’s something so simplistically sexy about a one-piece, and it’s a kind of magic we have to have. From sporty stripes to one-shoulder silhouettes, shop through 15 one-piece styles that have us dreaming of hot summer days. Or vacation—whichever comes first.
-
-
-
-
-
-
6. Tory Burch
Is there anything Tory Burch can't do? Seriously. Work wear, date night outfits, the best accessories, chic stuff to wear to the gym, and an eyelet white bathing suit?
Available at MyTheresa.com | $378
-
7. Marysia
The color. The peplum. The bathing suit dream.
Available at MyTheresa.com | $406
-
8. Jade Swim
Are you a minimalist that wants to try out "sexy"? Jade Swim is for you. Calm and serene in the front and WOWZA in the back, and in the perfect shade of brown, this suit has it all. Oh, and it's under $200. You're welcome.
Available at MatchesFashion.com | $163
-
9. On The Island
Has there ever been a better name for a bathing suit line than "On The Island?" If that's not reason enough to invest in one of these suits...get it for its fun, handpainted prints and ridiculously flattering cuts.
Available at MatchesFashion.com | $215
-
10. Lisa Marie Fernandez
LMF's "Jasmine" zip up suit is not a new style, but it's a tried and true style, and one the bathing suit designer (beloved by celebs and fashion influencers alike) keeps updating it in fun patterns and prints like this polka-dotted style.
Available at Net-a-Porter | $370
-
11. Norma Kamali
CAUTION: Norma Kamali's swimsuits are not for the shy beach-goer. If your poolside style icons include Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, or Nikki Minaj, this onesie's for you.
Available at Net-a-Porter | $575
-
12. Ganni
Do dreams come true? Ganni made a capsule of beachwear so, um, yes, dreams do come true.
Available at Net-a-Porter | $205
-
13. Haight
One-piece does not equate to "covered-up." See here for Haight's Band Tie-Waist swimsuit, which is, like, J.Lo Versace Grammys gown sexy.
Available at Net-a-Porter | $220
-
14. Solid And Striped
Initially, Solid and Striped was a fashion editor favorite for the brand's simplicity: they just made great, basic suits. But the swimwear line's latest collection proves they are so much more than a boring black one-piece. Case in point: This ribbed belted one-piece in the chicest tri-color combo ever.
Available at Net-a-Porter | $180
-
15. Caroline Constas
We love Caroline Constas' ready-to-wear collections for their vibrancy. It's as though the dresses and tops dance when you wear them. So it's no surprise we'd be addicted to her swimwear collection, too.
Available at Net-a-Porter | $285