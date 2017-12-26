15 One-Piece Swimsuits You Need on Your Radar

15 One-Piece Swimsuits You Need on Your Radar

Getty Images
December 26, 2017 @ 3:00 PM
by: Kim Duong and Ruthie Friedlander

Cue musical note emojis: First comes winter, then comes spring, then comes summer and the poolside flings. Well, summer weather isn’t quite here yet, but you know what is? Resort collections and their myriad of ultra-chic one-piece swimsuits.

There’s something so simplistically sexy about a one-piece, and it’s a kind of magic we have to have. From sporty stripes to one-shoulder silhouettes, shop through 15 one-piece styles that have us dreaming of hot summer days. Or vacation—whichever comes first. 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top