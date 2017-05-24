The Best Memorial Day Sales to Keep on Your Radar

Yes, we're excited for sunny weather, BBQs, and picnics. But Memorial Day isn't, well, Memorial Day without a few fashion sales. Brands are celebrating the big day by offering us major deals on seasonal designs. Oh, and you don't have to wait until the actual holiday to start shopping the sales. Several companies are getting the party started early with markdowns leading up until Memorial Day.
Make sure you don't miss out on any of the great deals, and browse our roundup of Memorial Day sales below.
Take an extra 30 percent off of select style when you use the code "MEMDAY" from May 23 to May 30.
Take 30 percent off of full-price Stella McCartney items starting on May 25.
Enjoy 40 percent off of spring styles and 30 percent off of select fall styles beginning on May 25.
Score 50 percent off of the entire website from May 22 to May 29.
Enjoy up to 50 percent off on designer styles from May 23 to May 30
Enjoy 50 percent off of select ready-to-wear, jewelry, shoes, accessories, and children’s essentials. Plus get free shipping until August 31.
Find designer prices reduced up to 70 percent from May 23 to May 27.
Enjoy free shipping during Memorial Day weekend.
Take an extra 30 percent off of sale items from May 24 to May 29.
Take up to 50 percent off off select full-price items and get an additional 50 percent off of clearance styles.
Take 15 percent off all sale items from May 26 to May 29 with the promo code "MEMDAY15".
Enjoy 50 percent off of select styles from May 25 to May 29.
Get an automatic 30 percent off all styles from May 25 to May 29.
Receive up to 65 percent off of select products from May 25 to May 31.
Get up to 60 percent off of clearance with the promo code "MEMORIAL" from May 23 to May 29.
Use the code "MD20" to take 20 percent off of your order.
Take $20 off of a full-priced purchase of $75 or more from May 22 to May 29.
Get up to 30 percent off of select spring styles on May 24.
Score 20 percent off of the entire site from May 24 to May 29.
Take 40 percent off of select styles in store and online from May 26 to May 29.
Receive 30 percent off site wide from May 24 to May 30.
Buy one maternity clothing item and get the second for 50 percent off until June 1.
Get 25 percent off of all styles, except for the Pre-Fall 2017 collection.
Take 30 percent off off the entire website from May 25 to May 29 with the code "MEMWKND2017" when you check out.
Get an additional 40 percent off of all sale styles from May 24 to May 29.
Spend $100 and you'll receive 20 percent off of your order, purchase $200 worth of items and take 25 percent off, and check out with $400 and you'll receive a 30 percent discount.
Take 30 percent off of the classic unlined styles from May 25 to May 28.
Get an additional 15 percent off of sale items from May 23 to May 25.
Score 30 percent off of the entire website with the code "FCMDAY" from May 22 to May 29.
Take 25 percent off of select gear between May 19 and May 29.
Take up to 50 percent off of select styles from May 23 to May 29.
Use the code "SALE25" to take an extra 25 percent off of sale items from May 25 to May 29.
Enjoy 50 percent off of regular priced swim, totes, towels, and water shoes. And receive 30 percent off of everything else until May 29.
Get 25 percent off of purchases of $100 or more and 30 percent off of purchases of $150 or more with the promo code "SUMMERTIME" between now and May 29. Some exclusions apply.