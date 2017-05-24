The Best Memorial Day Sales to Keep on Your Radar

Yes, we're excited for sunny weather, BBQs, and picnics. But Memorial Day isn't, well, Memorial Day without a few fashion sales. Brands are celebrating the big day by offering us major deals on seasonal designs. Oh, and you don't have to wait until the actual holiday to start shopping the sales. Several companies are getting the party started early with markdowns leading up until Memorial Day.

Make sure you don't miss out on any of the great deals, and browse our roundup of Memorial Day sales below.

Ralph Lauren

Take an extra 30 percent off of select style when you use the code "MEMDAY" from May 23 to May 30.

Spring

Take 30 percent off of full-price Stella McCartney items starting on May 25.

Stuart Weitzman

Enjoy 40 percent off of spring styles and 30 percent off of select fall styles beginning on May 25.

Boohoo

Score 50 percent off of the entire website from May 22 to May 29.

Net-a-Porter

Enjoy up to 50 percent off on designer styles from May 23 to May 30

Oscar de la Renta

Enjoy 50 percent off of select ready-to-wear, jewelry, shoes, accessories, and children’s essentials. Plus get free shipping until August 31.

Shopbop

Find designer prices reduced up to 70 percent from May 23 to May 27.

Puma

Enjoy free shipping during Memorial Day weekend.

L.K.Bennett

Take an extra 30 percent off of sale items from May 24 to May 29.

Guess

Take up to 50 percent off off select full-price items and get an additional 50 percent off of clearance styles.

Endless Summer

Take 15 percent off all sale items from May 26 to May 29 with the promo code "MEMDAY15".

Baublebar

Enjoy 50 percent off of select styles from May 25 to May 29.

Ash

Get an automatic 30 percent off all styles from May 25 to May 29.

Hanky Panky

Receive up to 65 percent off of select products from May 25 to May 31.

Lord & Taylor

Get up to 60 percent off of clearance with the promo code "MEMORIAL" from May 23 to May 29.

Jordache

Use the code "MD20" to take 20 percent off of your order.

Keds

Take $20 off of a full-priced purchase of $75 or more from May 22 to May 29.

Soludos

Get up to 30 percent off of select spring styles on May 24.

Solid & Striped

Score 20 percent off of the entire site from May 24 to May 29.

Furla

Take 40 percent off of select styles in store and online from May 26 to May 29.

BCBG

Receive 30 percent off site wide from May 24 to May 30.

Macy's

Buy one maternity clothing item and get the second for 50 percent off until June 1.

Dear Frances

Get 25 percent off of all styles, except for the Pre-Fall 2017 collection.

Steven Alan Optical

Take 30 percent off off the entire website from May 25 to May 29 with the code "MEMWKND2017" when you check out.

Commando

Get an additional 40 percent off of all sale styles from May 24 to May 29.

Henri Bendel

Spend $100 and you'll receive 20 percent off of your order, purchase $200 worth of items and take 25 percent off, and check out with $400 and you'll receive a 30 percent discount.

Ugg

Take 30 percent off of the classic unlined styles from May 25 to May 28.

TOMS

Get an additional 15 percent off of sale items from May 23 to May 25.

French Connection

Score 30 percent off of the entire website with the code "FCMDAY" from May 22 to May 29.

Under Armour

Take 25 percent off of select gear between May 19 and May 29.

Urban Outfitters

Take up to 50 percent off of select styles from May 23 to May 29.

FRAME

Use the code "SALE25" to take an extra 25 percent off of sale items from May 25 to May 29.

Lands' End

Enjoy 50 percent off of regular priced swim, totes, towels, and water shoes. And receive 30 percent off of everything else until May 29.

Chinese Laundry

Get 25 percent off of purchases of $100 or more and 30 percent off of purchases of $150 or more with the promo code "SUMMERTIME" between now and May 29. Some exclusions apply.