The Fiercest Leopard-Print Coats at Every Price

To wear a leopard-print coat telegraphs many things to the world. It says you're bold and unapologetic in your sartorial delivery, unafraid to stand out from the pack. It readies you to face any hurdle that life throws your way, including a mob of street-style paps clamoring to take your photo. And when shrugged over a slinky black evening gown, it says you live in the lap of luxury; with a printed tee and jeans, a model off-duty with a maximalist twist. It also says you prioritize fashion, that you're with it—especially this season, because the print was spotted all over the runways, including Dries Van Noten, Givenchy, and Prada.

That can be you. We rounded up seven so-good leopard-print coats in varying lengths, silhouettes, saturation, and—the best part—at different price points. From a cozy faux fur style (at only $130) by Mango to a super luxe leather one in the thousands, courtesy of Givenchy, cozy up to our fierce picks, below.