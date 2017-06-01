These Leggings Have More Than 3,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Finding the perfect pair of leggings can be tougher than spotting a needle in a haystack. They're either too tight and end up making you feel like a stuffed sausage. Or they are so thin that you might as well walk around naked. But more than 3,000 Amazon users have discovered a pair of leggings that they agree deserve a five-star rating.
It's the 90 Degree by Reflex Women's Power Flex Yoga Pants, and according to the reviews, they're a quality find that's also affordable (only $20). Customers also say that they past the bend over test, and won't flash your undies while walking around.
What's even better? There are more leggings on Amazon with just as awesome ratings from customers. We've gathered three more of the top-rated leggings on Amazon below. So you can grab a few things you need for the house and your fave beauty products before you check out.
The Best Leggings for Running
Scroll down to discover five leggings with amazing Amazon reviews.
1. 90 Degree by Reflex Women's Power Flex Yoga Pants
Here are the beloved leggings with more than 3,000 five-star reviews. Scroll through the comments, and you'll find customers gushing about how these tights are perfect for ladies who struggle to find pants to fit both their hips and waist. The best part: This brand also makes capris and leggings with tummy control that also have thousands of positive reviews.
$20
2. Baleaf Women's Ankle Legging
More than 1,500 people have voiced their opinion, and these leggings are standing firmly on the list with a 4.5 overall rating. What customers seem to love the most is the opaque fabric that is firm yet soft. And there is a built-in pocket that can hold small items like keys.
$17 (Originally $29)
3. Oalka Women Power Flex Yoga Pants Workout Running Leggings
Here's a 4.6-star legging with more than 1,000 reviews. Customers say that this pair is thick enough for a jog outside in the winter, but the breathable material won't make you feel hotter than usual.
$18
4. Yogareflex Power Flex Capris
Nearly 500 customers have given this pair of leggings a 4.5-star rating. You don't have to worry about constantly pulling these pants up while working out. Plus, they have a built-in tummy control that won't leave you feeling suffocated.
$16 (Originally $25)