12 Insanely Cozy Knit Separates You'll Want to Live In

Knits and fall go together like Jay-Z and Beyonce, but this season we're seeing an emergence of knit separates that have a bit more interest added to them. Think: textured bell bottoms, dresses with asymmetrical details, sweaters with cut outs, or a shag topper (a perfect contender if you're iffy about a faux fur bomber).

The bottoms are especially refreshing. We've become accustomed to this textile for pullovers and sweaters, but this fabric makes pants and skirts feel new. Plus, they're super comfy and mix well with just about everything already in your closet. Win, win. Pair with suede, leather, and chunky knits to complete the look.

