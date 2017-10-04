The Best Jeans for Women with Long Torsos 

We are on a mission to help you find the most flattering denim ever. That means searching everywhere and polling our team of experts on how to find the best fit for every body type—from fuller thighs, to round tummies, to big butts. So, what's next? Long torsos.

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans

Women with long torsos have a longer midsection, which makes finding a well-fitted denim to sit comfortably on your hips hard to come by. Your best bet? Lucky Brand, 7 For All Mankind, and AG are will be your go-tos.