The Best Jeans for Women with Long Torsos 

We are on a mission to help you find the most flattering denim ever. That means searching everywhere and polling our team of experts on how to find the best fit for every body type—from fuller thighs, to round tummies, to big butts. So, what's next? Long torsos.
Women with long torsos have a longer midsection, which makes finding a well-fitted denim to sit comfortably on your hips hard to come by. Your best bet? Lucky Brand, 7 For All Mankind, and AG are will be your go-tos.
1. AG
Rows of buttons show off an extra-long midline.
AG Jeans | $198
2. Mavi
Accentuate and highlight your long midsection with this distressed high-rise fit.
Mavi | $118
3. Hudson Jeans
This super long 10-inch front rise is perfect for a longer midsection.
Hudson Jeans | $255
4. AGOLDE
A high-waisted style breaks up your torso.
Agolde | $158
5. Frame
To draw attention away from the torso and downward, look for a jean that hits right at the hip point with interesting details, like cuffed ankles.
Frame Denim | $245
6. Citizens of Humanity
This high-rise style with an 11-inch rise works to balance your proportions out.
Citizens of Humanity | $218
7. 7 For All Mankind
This high-rise style hits right at the smallest part of your midsection, helping to define your waist.
7 for All Mankind | $199
8. M.I.H.
The proportions of a high-waisted kick flare fake a well-balanced shape.
MiH Jeans | $270
9. Lucky Brand
Anything mid or high-rise makes your natural waist appear higher.
Lucky Brand | $48 (originally $80)
10. Gap
This slim-fitting design sits just below the belly button for a chic and sophisticated silhouette.
Gap | $56 (originally $80)
11. Mother Denim
An ankle-skimming jean not only stretches your stems but also shows off cute shoes.
Mother | $238