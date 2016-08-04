A Guide to the Best Jeans for Women with Wide Hips 

For women who were blessed with curvy frames—as much as we envy your Shakira-worthy hips that don’t lie—we know that finding jeans that flatter said truth-telling hips can be tough. It seems like the try-on process always starts out fine, your jeans shimmy their way up your shins and past your thighs, but once they get to your hips? You’re at an impasse: do not pass 'go'; do not collect $200.
In our last few denim fit guides, we searched the market and found the best jeans for women with short torsos, large thighs, and bigger behinds, just to name a few. Next up? Big hips.
To alleviate some of that post-shimmy anxiety, we’ve once again turned to the denim pros from AYR, Parker Smith, 7 For All Mankind, and more for help finding the best jeans for women with big hips. The results? High-waist and cropped styles with plenty of stretch where the biggest hits (low-rise skinnies are a no-go). Shop all their recommended styles, below.
1. AG
High-rise jeans do wonders for your shape and will show off an hourglass silhouette when paired with a tucked-in T-shirt.
AG Farrah Skinny jeans, $198; agjeans.com. AG Janis jeans, $235; agjeans.com.
2. Frame
A wide-leg jean slims and balances out larger thighs and hips for a streamlined look.
Frame Le Capri Piping jeans, $255; frame-store.com
3. True Religion
This pair was designed with a contour waistband that fits comfortably and offers a smooth and sleek look.
True Religion Jennie Curvy Mid Rise Super Skinny jeans, $149 (originally $199); truereligion.com
4. Joe's Jeans
Designed with an elastane blend, This boot-cut jean was designed specifically to complement curves.
Joe's Jeans Curvy Bootcut jeans, $158; joesjeans.com
5. Gap
This straight-leg style slims through the hips and thighs.
Gap Authentic 1969 Real Straight jeans, $70; gap.com
6. Levi's
Made with an enhanced stretch denim, this style is perfect for every and any body shape.
Levi's 714 Straight jeans, $80; levi.com
7. Mother Denim
A flared black jean balances out your curves.Mother Denim The Cruiser jeans, $205; motherdenim.com
8. AMO
A flared jean will balance out larger hips.
Amo Blue Jane jeans, $270; ssense.com
9. Earl Jeans
This dark-wash style boasts a relaxed fit through the hips. Plus, the cropped hem creates a leg-lengthening effect.
Earl Jeans Cropped Dark Wash jeans, $29 (originally $48); macys.com
10. NYDJ
The tie-dye treatment on the hem helps draw the eye away from the hips.
NYDJ Clarissa jeans, $60 (originally $134); nydj.com
11. Parker Smith
A super dark wash slims you down, while a straight fit balances out your proportions.Parker Smith Cropped Stright jeans, $151; parkersmith.com
12. Citizens of Humanity
A curvier frame looks best in a high-rise jeans because they create an overall balanced look.
Citizens of Humanity Liya jeans, $268; needsupply.com. Citizens of Humanity Fleetwood High-Waisted Flare jeans, $114 (originally $228); nastygal.com. Citizens of Humanity Liya High-Rise jeans, $258; urbanoutfitters.com.
13. AYR
A high-rise skinny style accentuates the waist and draws attention to your legs, highlighting your curvy frame.
AYR Hi-Rise Skinny jeans, $185; ayr.com
14. M.I.H.
A kick-flare style balances out your curves, while a boyfriend jean boasts a relaxed fit.
M.i.h. Marrakesh jeans, $255; mih-jeans.com. M.i.h. Linda jeans, $171 (originally $286); matchesfashion.com.
15. J Brand
A slim boyfriend style sits easy on the hips, as opposed to others that cling.
J Brand 9022 Caitland Rise jeans, $238; jbrandjeans.com
16. 7 For All Mankind
The raw hem of this style draws your eye downward (bonus: the stretchy material makes these super comfortable).
7 For All Mankind Ankle Straight jeans, $129 (originally $219); 7forallmankind.com
17. Paige
Pair this cropped wide-leg style with a fun pair of pumps.
Paige Colette Crop Flare jeans, $219; paige.com