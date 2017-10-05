A Guide to the Best Jeans for Tall Women

When it comes to getting dressed, tall girls—the Karlie Klosses, Taylor Swifts, and Jourdan Dunns of the world—are a lucky bunch. Thanks to natural legginess and stretched out proportions, they can wear flats 24/7 (even with pencil skirts!) without fear of looking stumpy; when they buy jeans, it never requires an extra trip to the tailor. The downside? Tracking down silhouettes long enough to accommodate those extra inches is tougher than you'd expect.
VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans
The inseam of most standard-sized denim is around 32" —just long enough for a women who stands, approximately, at 5’7" without shoes. Anyone taller is left to contend with an awkward gap between the ankle and the foot, forced to only purchase styles that will work "cropped."
Not anymore. We've tapped experts from AG, Levi's, Gap, and more to share the best blues for ladies with supermodel-long stems. Read on for their picks!
-
1. FRAME - FOREVER KARLIE
Frame's exclusive denim collection with Karlie Kloss is made with the taller set in mind. This flare boasts a 36" inseam that will be your favorite go-to flare.
Frame Denim | $239
-
2. TOPSHOP
Look for the "tall" fit tab when shopping Topshop's website. Customer-favorite style "Jamie" comes in a variety of trend forward washes.
Topshop | $75
-
3. AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
Available in both long and extra long, this will be your new favorite stretch jegging. Try the gray option for a fall wardrobe update!
American Eagle Outfitters | $38 (originally $50)
-
4. MADEWELL
Offering a plethora of styles in both tall and taller fit, you won't miss a beat when it comes to great denim like this perfect slim straight style.
Madewell | $128
-
5. GOLDSIGN
This extra long denim trouser is a great work option for those with long stems.
Goldsign | $325
-
6. GAP
Another great brand that offers signature styles in tall. Try this boyfriend style for a relaxed, lived-in look.
Gap | $35 (originally $70)
-
7. ROSIE HW X PAIGE COLLECTION
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's collection for Paige offers great denim with extra-long inseams (this skinny is 34 1/2"), a perfect fit for those long stems!
Paige | $239
-
8. L'AGENCE
The Marguerite is the essential high-rise skinny jean and fits tall frames perfectly.
L'Agence | $225
-
9. LEVI'S
Look for the 34" length option that Levi's offers on many styles, including their signature straight fits like this pair.
Levi's | $55
-
10. MOTHER
This is a great fashion-forward choice for those who need a little length. A little distressing and special details (like the step waistband), go a long way.
Mother | $248
-
11. AG
Try a fresh boot cut style in a chic dark wash, like this slim fit that is cut in a 34" length.
AG Adriano Goldschmied | $188
-
12. OLD NAVY
Another great resource for tall options, Old Navy offers great denim like these perfect skinnies at a price you can't beat!
Old Navy | $32 (originally $40)