A Guide to the Best Jeans for Petite Women 

As someone who is 4’11” shopping for jeans is a constant struggle. Finding clothes that fit can be a challenge, especially if the brands you like don’t make specialty petite sizing. When it comes to jeans, the biggest problem is usually length, but it doesn’t end there. Some petite woman also struggle with waist sizing due to the proportions of the jeans being created for a different body type.
If having every single pair of jeans you own hemmed to a proper length sounds a little to exhausting to imagine—we’re here for you. No more considering shopping in the kids section, no more chopping off the ends of your jeans and hoping that the frayed look never goes out of style.
We are here to help you find full-length jeans that will actually fit, flare jeans that are proportional perfect for you, and jeans that have all the fun details that those tall girls get to wear. Below, we picked out the best petite jeans from our favorite denim fit experts from J Brand, Joe's Jeans, NYDJ, Hudson Jeans, and more. Scroll to shop them now.
1. J.Crew
The boyfriend trend is always a tough one to master when you have short legs, but J.Crew has given us the slim boyfriend denim in petite sizing so we can jump on the relaxed street style sensation.
$125
2. 7 For All Mankind
7 For All Mankind has a few of what they call ‘tailorless’ styles which have an extra short inseam to avoid a trip to the tailor.
$198
3. J Brand
J Brand offers a collection of styles in petite sizing (cue the choir) the high-rise super skinny will help to elongate your legs.
$188
4. NYDJ
NYDJ is the one stop shop for petite denim, with an extensive petite selection you will find all your favorite styles and silhouettes.
$134
5. Citizens of Humanity
$228
6. Gap
We are jumping on the trendy denim train with a petite tracksuit-inspired jean.
$80
7. Joe's Jeans
A dark wash boot cut is always flattering especially when it has been created in a petite silhouette.
$189
8. Hudson Jeans
It is a struggle to find a good bootcut with proper proportion when you have such a short inseam, but thankfully Hudson has created a the perfect pair we are dying over.
$189
9. Mother
Mother happens to be one of my favorite denim brands and although they don’t have petite sizing all their denim styles come in size 23, which I find to be a great size for petites (especially when it comes to their cropped flares!).
$196
10. AYR
AYR gives you many sizing options by creating The Skinny jeans which ranges from waist size 24 to 32 and an option of inseam length of 26 to 34 (unheard of!).
$175
11. Topshop
Mom jeans are now a must for us shorter girls because of Topshop and their immaculate petite section!
$75
12. Re/Done
The next best thing when a brand doesn’t offer petite sizing are size 23 jeans. Re/Done offers most of their styles in a 23, which will look proportional on a petite women.
$279