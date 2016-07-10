The Ultimate Jeans Guide for Short Torsos

A really good pair of jeans can make all the difference—it flatters, it fits, it's comfortable, and it can give you a giant boost in confidence. But when your denim wardrobe comprises mostly of not-so-great ones, the search for that one magic pair can seem hopeless. That's why we're doing our best to crack the code on denim and bring you the best styles for your specific body type. From flat butts to big butts to round tummies, we’ve got you covered.
Next up? Short torsos, which means you have a smaller midsection, though you may not have a petite frame overall. Contrary to popular belief, a pair of hip-hugging jeans isn't your only denim choice (the school of thought is that the lower it sits, the longer your torso will look). But before you resign yourself to the fact that you're limited to one denim style for the rest of your life, we spoke with experts from classic denim brands, like Gap, True Religion, and Levi's, who have pointed out high-rise styles and boyfriend jeans that work as well. Ahead, shop our guide for the best jeans for women with a short torso.
1. Citizens of Humanity
Less fabric on this low-rise style will create the illusion of a longer torso.
Citizens of Humanity Racer Low Rise Skinny jeans, $268; citizensofhumanity.com
2. Current/Elliott
Look for a tighter fitting jean to accentuate your legs.
Current/Elliott Stiletto Skinny jeans, $168; currentelliott.com
3. AYR
A higher rise and a wider leg will highlight your waist and give you an elongated silhouette. Pair with your favorite pumps for an extra lift.
AYR The Vibes jeans, $295; ayr.com
4. McGuire
A neutral colored jean is super slimming and will give you perfect proportions.
McGuire Newtown Skinny jeans, $199; anthropologie.com
5. Lucky Brand
Slim-fit low-rise styles should be your ultimate go-to for women with a smaller torso.
Lucky Brand Charlie Skinny jeans, $119; luckybrand.com. Lucky Brand Charlie Skinny jeans, $99; luckybrand.com.
6. M.i.h
This style is meant to sit on your hips for a slouchy appearance that will make your torso look miles long.
M.i.h Mid Rise Cropped Slim Leg jeans, $215; mih-jeans.com
7. Earl Jeans
A cropped jean is just the thing you need to balance out your proportions.
Earl Jeans Cropped Light Wash jeans, $29 (originally $48); macys.com
8. Mother Denim
A formfitting classic skinny jean is the perfect style to work your curves and lengthen your frame.
Mother Denim The Looker jeans, $198; motherdenim.com
9. Parker Smith
This mid-rise style provides more coverage than a low-rise and will not swallow your midsection.
Parker Smith Kam Skinny jeans, $183; parkersmith.com
10. Paige Denim
A lower rise style will make your torso appear longer.
Paige Denim Verdugo Black Fog Destructed jeans, $209; paige.com
11. True Religion
A low-rise bell bottom can add length to your torso.
True Religion Karlie Low Rise Bell Bottom Cropped jeans, $179; truereligion.com
12. AMO
The twisted seams draw attention along your legs, creating a lengthening effect.
AMO Twist Skinny Ankle jeans, $262; shopbop.com
13. Rag & Bone
A black jean instantly slims you down. Plus, this cropped style will help your legs and torso look proportional.
Rag & Bone Capri Nero jeans, $195; rag-bone.com
14. 7 For All Mankind
A lower rise cropped style will balance your proportions.
7 For All Mankind Cropped Skinny jeans, $139 (originally $198); 7forallmankind.com
15. J Brand
A super skinny style will elongate a short frame.
J Brand 620 Mid-Rise Super Skinny jeans, $227; jbrandjeans.com
16. NYDJ
The sleek stripes on this style will give you legs for days and a long lean appearance.
NYDJ Nichelle Ankle in Verona Stripes, $124; nydj.com
17. AG
Whether you prefer a skinny or kick flare style, both will help elongate your figure and lengthen your torso.
AG The Jodi Crop jeans, $235; agjeans.com. AG The Legging Ankle jeans, $168; agjeans.com.
18. Gap
A loose-fitting boyfriend jean that sits lower on the hips can make your torso appear longer.
Gap Original 1969 Boyfriend jeans, $70; gap.com
19. Frame
Pair a low-rise style with a crop top this summer to spotlight your midsection.
Frame Nouveau Le Mix jeans, $449; frame-store.com
20. Levi's
With a straighter waist and smaller seat, this style is a flattering fit for a smaller torso.
Levi's 501 CT jeans, $50 (originally $65); levi.com