A Guide to the Best Jeans for Large Thighs

No two women were created the same, so it really comes as no surprise that every time we go shopping for denim, it can be a difficult—occasionally nearly impossible—process. In our last few denim fit guides, we searched the market and pulled together the most flattering pairs for those with bigger derrieres as well as those with smaller derrieres. Next, we've decided to address another very common fit issue: larger thighs.
For women with muscular thighs, we feel your pain. When there's a disparity between your thighs and waist, what you often end up with is a pair of jeans you can shimmy up your legs only to end up with a huge gap when you zip-and-snap. On the flip side, slipping on a jeans that fit your waist but not your thighs is a problem, too. To shop for denim without having to size up, we turned to the denim pros from Levi’s, AG, 7 For All Mankind, and more, who have wrangled their picks for the best jeans for women with larger thighs. The results? Wide-leg flares and those made of a special stretch denim should be your go-to options. Below, shop our guide to the best jeans for woman with larger thighs.
VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive?
-
1. Release Hem Denim Culottes
This wide-leg style is super spacious and loose. No chafing or irritation here.
Standards & Practices | $78
-
2. Catherine Boyfriend Cuffed Jeans
A high-rise relaxed fit jean accentuates the waist and hides larger thighs.
KUT from the Kloth | $65 (Originally $89)
-
3. Mid rise Sculpt perfect boot jeans
Flared and bootcut styles in a darker wash help balance out your proportions.
Gap | $80 (Originally $99)
-
4. 811 Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
Designed in Photo Ready Denim, the fabric lifts and contours to your body and has exceptional recovery, providing comfortable hold in the thigh area.
J Brand Denim | $158
-
5. Jane Crop Slim Boyfriend Jeans
A skinny boyfriend style can do wonders for those with larger thighs.
Joe’s | $198
-
6. Indigo United Juniors' Embellished-Pocket Bootcut Jeans
A dark wash mid-rise style elongates your legs while simultaneously slimming down your thighs.
Earl Jeans | $49
-
7. 314 Shaping Straight jeans
Constructed with stretch denim, this style is engineered for comfort. With stealth technology this jean slims, smooths, and enhances.
Levi's | $54
-
8. The Dropout Boyfriend Jeans
A slightly relaxed tomboy jean is roomier through the thighs.
Mother | $198
-
9. Babe Jean
This straight—not skinny—style balances out larger thighs for a slimming effect.
AMO | $308
-
10. Felicity Flare jeans
This wide-leg flare balances out larger thighs.
Parker Smith | $198
-
11. McGuire VALETTA STRAIGHT SLIT HEM
A contoured inner thigh compression and a slim-fit leg makes your legs look long and lean.
$131 (Originally $218)
-
12. 'The Stilt' Cigarette Leg Jeans
A straight leg diverts attention away from the thighs and gives you a long and lean look.
AG Jeans | $178
-
13. Colette High Waist Crop Flare Jeans
A larger leg opening, like this flared crop style, helps to balance out the thighs.
Paige | $151 (Originally $229)
-
14. Sasha Super Skinny jeans
Super skinny styles slim down your thighs and show off your best assets.
Lucky Brand | $99