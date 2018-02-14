A Guide to the Best Jeans for Flat Butts 

These days it’s hard to talk about bodies and fashion without mentioning our current and undeniable obsession with butts. In our last denim fit guide, we sourced all the most flattering pairs for those gifted with bigger derrieres—so this time we’re addressing the other end of the spectrum.

For woman out there who weren’t naturally gifted with Marilyn Monroe curves, I feel your pain. From a young age I found myself lacking from below the waist as well, and was often frustrated when it came to shopping for denim. But, I have since realized that there are jeans out there for woman with more boyish frames and that with the right denim, any woman can feel like she’s got a killer bum. Finding a go-to pair of denim though, one that fits you perfectly and flatters you in all the right ways can be tough.

We scoured the market and asked some of our favorite denim brands to recommend the best denim for woman with smaller butts. The results? We learned that larger back pockets are great for accenting your backside, as are jeans that provide more coverage, making your curves appear lager than they are. Below, shop our guide to the best jeans for woman with flatter butts.

