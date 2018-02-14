A Guide to the Best Jeans for Flat Butts 

These days it’s hard to talk about bodies and fashion without mentioning our current and undeniable obsession with butts. In our last denim fit guide, we sourced all the most flattering pairs for those gifted with bigger derrieres—so this time we’re addressing the other end of the spectrum.
For woman out there who weren’t naturally gifted with Marilyn Monroe curves, I feel your pain. From a young age I found myself lacking from below the waist as well, and was often frustrated when it came to shopping for denim. But, I have since realized that there are jeans out there for woman with more boyish frames and that with the right denim, any woman can feel like she’s got a killer bum. Finding a go-to pair of denim though, one that fits you perfectly and flatters you in all the right ways can be tough.
We scoured the market and asked some of our favorite denim brands to recommend the best denim for woman with smaller butts. The results? We learned that larger back pockets are great for accenting your backside, as are jeans that provide more coverage, making your curves appear lager than they are. Below, shop our guide to the best jeans for woman with flatter butts.
RELATED VIDEO: Coinage: What Makes Jeans Expensive?
-
1. NYDJ Curve 360 Boost
These jeans are made with an exclusive Lift Tuck technology that creates the illusion of a higher and rounder rear view.
NYDJ | $129
-
2. McGuire Flares
A longer flared style makes your legs look super long, drawing attention away from your backside. The variations in this wash also help make your butt appear bigger.
McGuire | $228
-
3. Mother Frayed Ankle Jeans
The pocket placement on these jeans are slightly higher than a traditional style, giving the illusion of a rounder butt.
Mother | $210
-
4. Current/Elliott Original Straight High-Rise
The light wash and heavy stitching on this pair aid a smaller behind with appearing larger.
Current Elliott | $200
-
5. Parker Smith Bombshell Skinny
A high rise skinny jean provides more coverage and gives your flat booty a lift.
Parker Smith | $188
-
6. Old Navy High-Rise Super Skinny
A super skinny fit hugs your curves and offers a flawless silhouette that highlights your legs.
Old Navy | $40
-
7. Gap Mid-Rise Long & Lean
Look like you have more, even when you have less. A contrasting topstitch yoke helps accent your backside.
Gap | $63 (originally $70)
-
8. M.i.h. Mid Rise Straight
The larger pockets on this pair of jeans help give your backside an extra boost and fuller look.
MiH Jeans | $134 (Originally $192)
-
9. Good American Crop Skinny
The special detailing around the hips and down the legs can create the illusion of a bigger derriere.
Good American | $169
-
10. J Brand High Rise Cropped
A high rise with a straight leg creates a looser fit and camouflages a flatter butt.
J Brand Denim | $100
-
11. PAIGE Ultra Skinny Ankle
The low rise contoured waistband on this style accents and highlights the booty.
Paige | $189
-
12. Levi's Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans
This low-stretch denim hugs at your waist and hips, showcasing your best assets. (See what it looks like on four InStyle staffers.)
Levi's | $65