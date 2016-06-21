A Guide to the Best Jeans for Big Butts 

There is no denying the figure-flattering power of a really good pair of jeans, but when it comes to just which parts of your figure they flatter—not all denim is created equal. Brands have come a long way in personalizing fits and fabrics to provide jeans that work on a multitude of body types (hello, Lycra!), but whenever the time comes to get a new pair, every woman knows that tiny pit of dread, wondering if the zip will zip, if the button will button. It’s a bond we share, for better or worse. For some women though—those of us gifted with especially glorious derrieres—finding jeans that fit well can be a challenge.
Not that we really needed further evidence, Amy Schumer declared 2015 as the year of the butt (in so many words), it's become increasingly clear that our jeans need to do way more than simply contain our ample posteriors. They need to make them look amazing, too. Like, Kim Kardashian-level amazing.
From lounging around your house on a casual Sunday (boyfriend jeans) to date night on a Thursday (high-waist flares), there’s a perfect (and butt-benefitting) pair of denim to suit the multitudes of occasions on which you might need them. When it comes to actually shopping for your jeans though, the process can seem daunting. So, in an attempt to help you find your perfect, traffic-stopping pair of jeans, we scoured the market and pulled together a selection of the best jeans out there for woman with a bit more junk in the trunk. (Lucky you!)
RELATED VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive?
Shop our guide to the best jeans for woman with bigger butts below.
-
1. Paige
This style is made from fabric with a modern fit technology. It offers elasticity for some much-needed comfort but still looks authentic like a classic pair of denim should.
Paige 'Hoxton Ankle' jeans, $229; shopspring.com
-
2. True Religion
The contour waistband on this style fits comfortably at the waist and offers a smooth and sleek look.
True Religion 'Jennie Curvy Mid Rise Super Skinny' jeans, $199; truereligion.com
-
3. AYR
A high-waist skinny accentuate your waist and flatter a wider hip, showing off your curves in all the best ways.
AYR 'Hi-Rise Skinny' jeans, $185; nordstrom.com
-
4. McGuire Denim
If you have JLo-level curves, then this jean is for you. Perfectly placed pockets and a contoured waist make the most of your shape. The dark wash helps slim your legs to model-esque proportions, and the denim hugs you in all the right places.
McGuire Denim 'Majorelle High-Waist Flared' jeans, $238; aksfifthavenue.com
-
5. Current/Elliott
The beauty of a boyfriend jean is that it provides more room for comfort.
Current/Elliott 'The Fling Relaxed Fit' jeans, $228; currentelliott.com
-
6. AG
The Farrah Skinny and The Legging Contour 360 have tons of stretch for women with a little something extra. The ex–boyfriend one, on the other hand, has a looser fit, allowing for extra room and extra comfort.
AG 'The Farrah Skinny' jeans, $125 (originally $178); agjeans.com. AG 'The Legging Ankle Contour 360' jeans, $144 (originally $205); agjeans.com. AG 'The Exboyfriend Slim' jeans, $151; agjeans.com.
-
7. Earl Jeans
Mid-rise stretch denim helps eliminate any unwanted gaping, creating smooth lines and a more flattering silhouette.
Earl Jeans 'Cropped Dark Wash' jeans, $29 (originally $48); macys.com
-
8. Rag & Bone
An all-black jean is super slimming.
Rag & Bone 'Capri-Nero' jeans, $195; rag-bone.com
-
9. GAP
The stretch material on the darker wash holds everything in place and creates a streamlined figure.
Gap 'High Stretch 1969 True Skinny' jeans, $90; gap.com
-
10. Frame
A high-waist flare gives you more coverage up top and balances proportions with a fuller bottom.
Frame "Le High Flare' jeans, $229; frame-store.com
-
11. GENETIC Los Angeles
The high-rise style highlights your waist in the best way possible.
Genetic Los Angeles 'Runaway High Rise- Brentwood' jeans, $149; geneticlosangeles.com
-
12. Levi's
The curvy skinny jean moves with you and has a waistband that prevents unwanted gaping which can happen when you have Kim K-like curves.
Levi's '811 Cuvry Skinny' jeans, $60; shopspring.com
-
13. 7 for All Mankind
Higher placed pockets on this deep blue style offer an instant lift.
7 For All Mankind 'High Waist Skinny' jeans, $149 (originally $215); 7forallmankind.com
-
14. J Brand
Between the slim fit and high-rise waist, this style should be your go-to. It's also made from its "Photo Ready Denim" fabric, which lifts and contours to your body.
J Brand '23110 Marie High Rise Super Skinny' jeans, $189; jbrandjeans.com
-
15. Citizens of Humanity
These styles use a denim technology called "Sculpt." The name speaks for itself—the one-of-a-kind lycra weaving technique shapes and holds your natural body silhouette.
Citizens of Humanity 'Sculpt-Rocket High Rise Skinny' jeans, $238; nordstrom.com. Citizens of Humanity 'Rocket' jeans, $268; clubmonaco.com.
-
16. AMO
A cropped flare jean is great for balancing out your proportions. The “vintage stretch” on this style is slightly heavier and less stretchy, which will hold everything in place.
AMO 'Jane Crop' jeans, $262; fwrd.com
-
17. NYDJ
A dark wash without any sanding or whiskers creates a sleek and smooth silhouette.
NYDJ 'Billie Mini Bootcut' jeans, $110; nydj.com
-
18. Lucky
The Sasha Super Skinny jean is ultra curvy all the way through the hip, seat, and thigh, and it has a 10-inch super skinny leg opening.
Lucky 'Sasha Super Skinny' jeans, $99; luckybrand.com
-
19. Mother Denim
A flared jean like The Cruiser helps balance out your proportions.
Mother Denim 'The Cruiser' jeans, $230; motherdenim.com
-
20. Parker Smith
With an ultra high 10.5" rise, this skinny sits higher on the waist to create an hourglass silhouette and provide extra coverage.
Parker Smith 'Bombshell Skinny' jeans, $175; zappos.com