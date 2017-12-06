The 10 Best Holiday Dresses Under $200 to Wear to Every Party

It's hard not to get swept up by all the joy, merriness, and happiness that comes with the holidays (it's also insanely hard to avoid—twinkly lights at every turn! presents! parties every single night!). But then you remember that with it comes unbelievable high blood pressure-inducing levels of stress, like figuring out what to give, cramming all your work in before time off, and trying not to go over your budget. It's the best time of the year—and the worst.
But allow us to lend a helping hand. We did our thing and located 10 chic party dress that ring in under $200, which simultaneously knocks out two issues in one fell swoop—figuring out what to wear while keeping within budget. Now bring on the holiday cheer.
VIDEO: Alexa Chung on the Prada Top That Is Too Fancy To Wear at Night
Shop our 10 favorites below.
-
1. LOFT
Printed velvet in a swingy shape is a winner.
Loft | $98
-
2. TOPSHOP
Who needs accessories when you have this ornament of a dress?
Topshop | $95
-
3. MANGO
A gown for any black tie events you'll be attending this season.
Mango | $150
-
4. J.CREW
A delicate dress in the sweetest shade of ballerina pink.
J. Crew | $83 (originally $178)
-
5. GAP
A swish of shine with every step.
Gap | $148
-
6. H&M
This silky number looks great with knee-high boots for a cool-girl feel.
H&M | $149
-
7. BOOHOO
A slinky black slip = instant sex appeal.
Boohoo | $19 (originally $38)
-
8. & OTHER STORIES
Go for a fuchsia color way to shake up your holiday dressing doldrums.
& Other Stories | $115
-
9. ARITZIA
Yes to pretty pleats in festive red.
Aritzia | $175
-
10. DOROTHY PERKINS
This flattering cut shows off only your best assets.
Dorothy Perkins | $89