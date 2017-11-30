We Found the Best Holiday Dresses for Your Body Shape

Ugh, we know. You procrastinated long enough and now you're without a dress for whatever parties you still have to attend, including New Year's Eve. Well, consider this the one and only time that waiting until the last minute will be in your favor—we found the best holiday dresses, and we did it by body type too.

Got a long and lean silhouette? Embrace your supermodel height with a sinuous midi- or floor-length dress that easily skims over your frame. And if you're petite, go for minis that range from girly ruffled tiers to cute one shoulders. Bordeauxs and reds are champions of the season, which is perfect because the shades look great on all skin and body types. Scroll through to find your perfect dress that you'll wear for the rest of the season and maybe even for the rest of your life, because these are that good.