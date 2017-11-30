We Found the Best Holiday Dresses for Your Body Shape

Ugh, we know. You procrastinated long enough and now you're without a dress for whatever parties you still have to attend, including New Year's Eve. Well, consider this the one and only time that waiting until the last minute will be in your favor—we found the best holiday dresses, and we did it by body type too.
Got a long and lean silhouette? Embrace your supermodel height with a sinuous midi- or floor-length dress that easily skims over your frame. And if you're petite, go for minis that range from girly ruffled tiers to cute one shoulders. Bordeauxs and reds are champions of the season, which is perfect because the shades look great on all skin and body types. Scroll through to find your perfect dress that you'll wear for the rest of the season and maybe even for the rest of your life, because these are that good.
1. BODY TYPE: CURVY + HOURGLASS
Look for: Flattering fit-and-flare silhouettes in structured fabrics. For added sex appeal, try curve-clinging cuts that highlight your hourglass figure.
Shop the look: Elizabeth and James, $385; net-a-porter.com. Roland Mouret, $2,565; net-a-porter.com. Alice + Olivia, $485; net-a-porter.com.
2. BODY TYPE: Round
Look for: Swingy trapeze numbers, simple shifts, or empire-waist cuts to create dimension around a round tummy.
Shop the look: Simply Be, $115; simplybe.com. City Chic, $89; citychic.com. Boohoo Curve, $20 (originally $40); boohoo.com.
3. BODY TYPE: ATHLETIC
Look for: Body-hugging designs that not only show off your hard-earned muscles but also create curves in all of the right places.
Shop the look: Boohoo, $20 (originally $40); boohoo.com. Acler, $350; modaoperandi.com. Haney, $1,600; net-a-porter.com.
4. BODY TYPE: LONG & LEAN
Look for: Ankle-grazing and calf-length, diaphanous dresses in the form of slips and body-framing sheaths.
Shop the look: Michelle Mason, $895; intermixonline.com. Jay Godfrey, $325; intermixonline.com. Rosetta Getty, $850; net-a-porter.com.
5. BODY TYPE: PETITE
Look for: Easy minis that won't overwhelm your frame. Find drama with girly ruffles or bold color.
Shop the look: Alexis, $485; intermixonline.com. Self-Portrait, $265; net-a-porter.com. Zimmermann, $590; us.zimmermannwear.com.
6. Inverted Triangle
Look for: Details—like sweet ruffles, sexy cut-outs, or one-shoulder silhouettes to balance a top-heavy silhouette.
Shop the look: Rebecca Vallance, $273 (originally $545); net-a-porter.com. Rachel Zoe Collection, $445; net-a-porter.com. Cushnie et Ochs, $1,595; net-a-porter.com.