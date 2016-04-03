Shop a Store: The Best Finds from H&M for Under $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: H&M.
Off-the-shoulder dress ($49.99; hm.com): Off-the-shoulder trend + LBD = the perfect dress to wear this spring.
Jersey top with lace ($24.99; hm.com): Break away from the classic tee with this one.
Oversized high jeans ($59.99; hm.com): Embrace mom jeans—they make for a great weekend wardrobe addition.
Embroidered pilot jacket ($79.99; hm.com): The perfect transitional jacket for spring's awkward weather.
Heart-shaped sunglasses ($7.99; hm.com): We heart these sunnies.
Denim shorts high waist ($19.99; hm.com): Get a jumpstart on summer fashion! Your search for the perfect high-waist denim shorts ends here.
Combined total cost: $242.94
Check back next week for Mia's latest affordable fashion finds.