Shop a Store: The Best Finds from French Connection for Under $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite stores: French Connection.
Double sided stud earrings ($28; frenchconnection.com): These earrings are reversible so you can wear them differently, depending on your mood.
Polly plains frilled sleeves shirt ($58; frenchconnection.com): I'm always on the hunt for the perfect white shirt, and this one has super cute ruffled sleeves.
Dotty sheer flared shirt dress ($158; frenchconnection.com): I love the preppy and sweet feel of this dress. I'll wear it often on the warmer summer days ahead.
Combined total cost: $244
