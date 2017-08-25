Your Under-$100 Guide for Buying a Fall Jacket

It's time to start thinking about the key pieces you're going to add to your closet this fall. Should you buy those boots or invest in an autumn bag? Well, outerwear is hands down the most important element of any fall outfit.
Why? It's the first—and sometimes, the only—thing that people will notice while you're out and about during the colder months. The right jacket has the power to effortlessly elevate a casual jean and T-shirt outfit. And the light coverups can hold their own next to your fanciest dress.
The best part: There's no need to spend a ton of money to make a statement. You can get a head-turning fall jacket for less than 100 bucks. And if you know what to look for while shopping, you can bring home an option that you can wear season after season.
VIDEO: 3 Ways to Style a Denim Jacket
In need of some guidance? Keep the tips below in mind during your next shopping trip and check out some of our favorite fall jackets ahead.
-
1. Nelly Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Fit is everything when looking for an affordable leather jacket. Look for options with streamlined silhouettes like this biker design. The vertical zippers will elongate the waist, while the quilted panels simply add to the luxurious effect.
Topshop | $90
-
2. Cold Rush Puffer Jacket
If you're on the prowl for a trendy piece, an oversized puffer is the way to go. Look for shorter options that stop at the hips, so you won't look bogged down. And have fun with bold colors that will stand out in a crowd of black jackets.
Free People | $98
-
3. Denim Trucker Jacket
A denim jacket is an everyday staple that you will get a lot of wear out of this fall. When shopping for the perfect style, bring out your inner cool girl with a rugged design that features a slightly faded wash and distressed patches.
BP | $69
-
4. Grommet Belted Longline Vest
Make sure you have a great layering piece in your closet. Sleeveless vests are a fail-proof way to make your boring turtlenecks look ten times better. Take things to the next level by choosing a design that has polished details like the silver grommets on this vest.
Leith | $59
-
5. Raw Ruffle Crop Jacket
Now, is the perfect time to have more fun with your professional looks. Go with a blazer that has exciting details and extra trimmings like the bell sleeves on this navy topper.
Topshop | $85
-
6. Side Zip Bomber Jacket
Bomber jackets have been a huge trend for a couple of seasons, and it's safe to say that we'll probably see them around a lot longer thanks to the always popular military-inspired vibes. Get the most out of your purchase by sticking to a classic green color that can be styled in so many different ways.
Steve Madden | $68
-
7. Fit and Flare Trench Coat Coat
One of the most sophisticated ways to dress up your jeans and pants is with a trench coat. Add a figure-hugging style to your wardrobe for a universally flattering finish.
Lark & Ro | $19 (Originally $89)