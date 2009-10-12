Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
The Best Dress For Your Body
-
1. If You're Curvy
LOOK FOR…
Semifitted styles that softly follow your curves and show off your waistline, like Beyonce's wrap dress. Other flattering silhouettes include sheaths, belted shirtdresses and full skirts.
AVOID…
Anything either too loose or too fitted (including styles that cinch the waist too tightly) and high necklines.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Choose medium-weight knits and soft fabrics that drape well.
amp#149; Opt for lower necklines found in wrap, off-the-shoulder or strapless styles.
amp#149; For a slimming effect, show some skin: Expose legs or cleavage.
-
2. If You Have a Full Bust
LOOK FOR…
Semifitted shapes that have open necklines and nipped-in waists. Shirtdresses, wraps and shifts like Salma Hayek's fit the bill.
AVOID…
High, off-the-shoulder and boatneck lines; formless A-lines and tunics; full, gathered sleeves; and styles with wide belts.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Draw the eye up with V-necks, scoop-necks and sweetheart necklines.
amp#149; Keep detailing on the top to a minimum.
amp#149; Try skirts with a slight flare to balance your bust and create motion.
amp#149; Choose soft fabrics with movement.
-
3. If You Have a Small Bust
LOOK FOR…
Empire, fitted-sheath and strapless styles like Keira Knightley's that can add definition to the bust. A-line, shift and shirtdress options show off a trim silhouette.
AVOID…
Anything with built-in boning or darts you can't fill out.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Shirring and ruching over the bust will help create fullness.
amp#149; Shapes with defined and/or belted waists will create the illusion of a bigger bustline.
-
4. If You're Short
LOOK FOR…
Simple silhouettes, such as Reese Witherspoon's fitted sheath, or wrap, shirtdress or Empire styles that will accentuate your petite figure without overwhelming it.
AVOID…
Too much embellishment and full skirts.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; The hem length is critical: Keep it just above or below the knee.
amp#149; Choose looks with vertical details, such as buttons, seams and piping.
amp#149; Monochromatic styles have a lengthening effect.
-
5. If You Have a Long Waist & Short Legs
LOOK FOR…
Empire styles, semifitted sheaths and A-line dresses like that worn by Selena Gomez.
AVOID…
Anything that accentuates your natural waistline.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Direct the eye upward and away from the waist with detailing on the top.
amp#149; Keep hemlines right around or above the knee.
-
6. If You Have a Boyish Frame
LOOK FOR…
Belted styles, like Emma Watson's shirtdress, that add curves. Not concerned with curves? A-lines and shifts are equally chic options.
AVOID…
Voluminous styles, T-shirt and tank dresses.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Create curves with bias cuts, draping and ruching.
amp#149; A-line skirts produce a feminine silhouette.
amp#149; Slim shifts that skim the knee highlight a trim figure.
-
7. If You Have a Tummy
LOOK FOR…
Dresses that do not accent the waistline, such as shifts, subtle A-lines, and Empire styles (such as the maternity style worn by a very pregnant Halle Berry), and dresses with matching jackets or coats.
AVOID…
Anything that accentuates the waist and dresses that are too tight, stiff or bulky.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Draw attention away from your middle with open necklines.
amp#149; Monochromatic looks are the most slimming.
amp#149; Blouson shapes can be flattering.
-
8. If You Have a Short Waist & Long Legs
LOOK FOR…
Empire styles, semifitted sheaths, A-line dresses and bias-cut dresses with a torso-lengthening draped neckline (like that worn by Miley Cyrus).
AVOID…
Anything that accentuates your natural waistline.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Direct the eye upward and away from the waist with detailing on the top.
amp#149; Keep hemlines right around or above the knee.
