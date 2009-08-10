• Make the most of a small midsection. Cinch dresses, jackets and sweaters at the waist.

• To elongate a curvy body, wear cardigans or lightweight jackets that graze the hips.

• Avoid low-rise jeans. Ones with a fitted waist won't gape at the lower back.



STAR EXAMPLES

• Jennifer Love-Hewitt (left) has curves in all the right places in a Dolce & Gabbana V-neck dress.

• Scarlett Johansson (right) accentuated her profile in a Mango blouse and skirt with a bow cinched at the small of her waist.



Click through for pieces that work for you!