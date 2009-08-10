Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Best Buys For Your Body
1. Styling Tips for Pear Shapes• Pair V-neck blouses with wide-leg pants or an A-line skirt to create an hourglass shape.
• Look for mid-rise boot-cut jeans with large back pockets and a wide waistband.
• Choose jackets that are fitted through the bust and waist but gently flare over hips.
STAR EXAMPLES
• Claire Danes (left), in a Zac Posen dress with puff sleeves, is perfectly proportional.
• Leighton Meester (right) is in fine form in a fitted BCBG Max Azria dress.
Click through for pieces that work for you!
2. Rebecca Taylor BlouseArtsy floral prints add interest above the waist.
Silk, $250; call 212- 712-0473.
3. Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti PantsThink beyond black-straight-leg trousers in any dark hue slim your bottom half.
Stretch wool, $400; call 212-460-5500.
4. David Meister DressFlirty cap sleeves balance out curvy hips.
Cotton, $365; visit davidmeister.com for stores.
5. Gerard Yosca EarringsGeometric earrings bring eyes upward.
Gold-plated brass, $150; call 401-848-5284.
6. Just Cavalli PumpsPointy-toe heels make legs look longer and leaner.
Embossed leather, $435; call 212-888-4333.
7. Styling Tips for Hourglass Figures• Make the most of a small midsection. Cinch dresses, jackets and sweaters at the waist.
• To elongate a curvy body, wear cardigans or lightweight jackets that graze the hips.
• Avoid low-rise jeans. Ones with a fitted waist won't gape at the lower back.
STAR EXAMPLES
• Jennifer Love-Hewitt (left) has curves in all the right places in a Dolce & Gabbana V-neck dress.
• Scarlett Johansson (right) accentuated her profile in a Mango blouse and skirt with a bow cinched at the small of her waist.
Click through for pieces that work for you!
8. Noble Youth DressA narrow waist and a hemline that tapers at mid-thigh accentuate your feminine shape.
Wool crepe dress with metal chain strap, $312; visit nobleyouthdesign.com for stores.
9. Gryphon New York CoatA classic trench with an embellished belt emphasizes a tiny waist.
Cotton-blend twill with leather and elastic belt, $690; call 831-626-3368.
-
10. Moschino Cheap and Chic SkirtAn A-line skirt with flat pleats skims hips without adding bulk.
Sateen cotton, $545; call 212-243-8600.
11. Furla BagA structured clutch calls attention to a curvy figure.
Embossed leather, $445; call 212-980-3208.
-
12. Via Spiga ShoesCone heels are substantial, not clunky, and add the perfect dose of sex appeal.
Pearlized leather and suede shoes, $215; visit viaspiga.com for stores.
13. Styling Tips for Boyish Shapes• Details like bows and ruffles around the neckline help fill you out on top.
• Shore up narrow hips with low-slung pants and a medium-to-wide belt.
• Strategic cuts like sweetheart necklines and full skirts create the illusion of curves.
STAR EXAMPLES
• Zoe Saldana (left) gets a pin-up girl figure in an Azzedine Alia halter dress.
• Emma Watson (right) enhances her silhouette in a belted Proenza Schouler dress.
Click through for pieces that work for you!
14. Max Azria Blazer & Rebecca Taylor TopA fitted blazer and secretary blouse leave a decidedly feminine impression.
Cotton-rayon blazer, $448; visit maxazria.com for stores.
Silk blouse, $250; call 212-966-0406.
15. Steven Alan PantsHeavyweight fabric and pleats add volume.
Wool, $240; call 212-343-0692.
-
16. Loeffler Randall SkirtA full skirt with a wide waistband gives hips extra oomph.
Wool-flannel, $350; call 888-822-7639.
-
17. Stuart Weitzman BootsMid-calf boots bring shape to skinny legs.
Embossed leather, $475; visit stuartweitzman.com for stores.
-
18. Brahmin BagThe soft lines of a rounded satchel take the edge off an angular body.
Embossed leather and brass, $340; at brahmin.com.
-
19. Styling Tips for Apple Shapes• Patterned tops (geometrics, animal prints) are on trend, and the optical illusion trims the torso.
• Mid-rise jeans will keep your rear covered and guard against the dreaded muffin top.
• Structured shift dresses create a vertical line from shoulders to hem, cleverly obscuring the waist.
STAR EXAMPLES
• Jennifer Hudson (left) looks trim in a structured RM Roland Mouret cocktail dress.
• America Ferrera (right) looks shapely and slim in an ingeniously printed Oscar de La Renta dress.
Click through for pieces that work for you!
20. H&M SkirtA belted skirt offsets a thick midsection.
Cotton, $35; visit hm.com for stores.
-
21. Julie Haus DressBlack trim at the waist defines a boxy frame.
Silk, $365; call 917-332-8680.
-
22. Banana Republic BeltWorn above the natural waist, a medium-width belt plays up your slimmest point.
Suede, $60; at bananarepublic.com.
-
23. Sanctuary Clothing BlouseDetails at the neck are the focus; a tent silhouette won't cling.
Silk, $118; call 818-505-0018 for stores.
-
24. Pono by Joan Goodman NecklaceA showstopping choker brings attention up, up and away from the belly.
Acrylic resin and brass, $400; call 631-324-6666.
-
25. Styling Tips for Busty Figures• Start with a supportive underwire bra with molded cups to shape and smooth.
• Avoid high necklines, which can make large busts appear matronly.
• Go ahead, wear bold colors and wild patterns-but on your bottom half only.
STAR EXAMPLES
• Salma Hayek wears a flattering strapless Yves Saint Laurent dress.
• Catherine Zeta-Jones (right) rocks a simple neckline and a hint of cleavage in a Michael Kors cocktail dress.
Click through for pieces that work for you!
26. Shoshanna DressA bra-friendly scoop-neck sheath looks refined and makes the neck look longer.
Wool, $340; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
-
27. Nicole Farhi BlouseThe built-in camisole protects against inadvertent peep shows.
Silk chiffon with glass beads, $385; call 646-638-0115.
-
28. BCBG Max Azria SkirtBalance a prominent top half with a pop of color below the waist.
Nylon, $98; visit bcbg.com. Available in October.
-
29. Kara Ross CuffLeave showy necklaces to the small-busted; try a wide cuff instead.
Gold-plated brass, enamel and amethyst, $270; call 904-619-8563.
-
30. Elliott Lucca BagA shoulder bag with a long strap takes attention away from the bust.
Leather, $148; at elliottlucca.com.
-
31. Styling Tips for Petites• Proportion is key-always buy petite sizes and have items tailored when needed.
• Straight lines create longer silhouettes. Try sheath dresses and pencil skirts.
• Bold prints engulf a small frame; mini florals and subtle patterns suit you best.
STAR EXAMPLES
• Christina Ricci (left) makes a big impact in a mini polka-dot DKNY dress.
• Eva Longoria Parker (right) creates an illusion of tall and narrow with this Diane von Furstenberg sheath.
Click through for pieces that work for you!
32. Banana Republic Petites DressAn impeccably tailored above-the-knee dress balances proportions.
Wool and elastane, $140; at bananarepublic.com.
-
33. Joe's JeansAnkle-length boot-cut jeans make for a taller look.
Cotton blend Provocateur petite in Aniston wash, $165; at joesjeans.com.
-
34. Talbots Petite JacketA hip-length jacket adds inches to a short torso.
Wool blend jacket, $219; call 800-825-2687. Available in October.
-
35. Coach BagA medium zebra-print bag adds flair-without overwhelming a petite figure.
Calf-hair bag with brass and leather chain, $598; call 866-262-2440.
-
36. Charles by Charles David HeelsNude heels create the appearance of impossibly long legs.
Leather, $125; call 310-277-4448.
