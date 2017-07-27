Dreamy Boho Dresses That You Can Rewear All Summer Long

Who doesn't love a pretty dress? Even if you're not into girly things the feminine designs make a cool statement next to rugged sneakers and layered over a basic T-shirt. Oh, and don't forget how cool frilly dresses look paired with relaxed jeans. The soft-meets-rough combo is an easy way to instantly look stylish.
Plus, throwing on a boho chic dress will make you feel like you're on vacation even if you haven't left your city all summer long. The best part about the breezy dresses: You can keep them in rotation even after the summer ends. All you need is a tough leather jacket to add a touch of attitude to the ladylike frocks.
VIDEO: How to Get the Boho Chic Look
We've gathered our favorite boho dresses ahead. Keep scrolling to find one to add to your closet.
-
1. Embroidered silk-georgette dress
Zimmermann | $358 (Orignally $895)
-
2. Choker Lace Shift Dress
Socialite | $39 (Originally $59)
-
3. Romy Floral A-Line Dress
Sanctuary | $129
-
4. Bianca embellished embroidered cotton-voile mini dress
Rachel Zoe Collection | $149 (Originally $495)
-
5. 'Perfectly Victorian' Minidress
Free People | $110 (Originally $168)
-
6. Ruffle Maxi Dress
$132
-
7. Lacey Ruffle Trim Maxi Dress
Ella Moon | $85
-
8. Striped crochet-knit midi dress
Self Portrait | $475