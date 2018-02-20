The One Street Style Trend That Every Fashion Girl Is Wearing Right Now

Warning: There's an epidemic sweeping over the street style scene right now, and there's nothing you can do to stop it. Blazers cinched with statement belts are taking over. I mean, there wasn't a day that went by during New York Fashion Week that we didn't catch an editor wearing the popular combination. And unsurprisingly, this easy styling trick made its rounds at London Fashion Week, too.

You can pair your favorite blazer with all types of belts, from super long skinnies to waist-hugging corsets. But the one design that's bringing in extra cool points are the one's screaming with a Gucci logo ($450; neimanmarcus.com).

And nope, you're not limited to one specific blazer style either. A boxy check-print ($125; nordstrom.com) works just as well as a slim solid. So think of the trend as the easiest way to take your blazers from the office and into the weekend.