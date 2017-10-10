Recreate Bella Hadid's Entire Birthday Look for Less Than $70

Bella Hadid did not come to play for her 21st birthday. The beautiful model completely stunted as she stepped out for a celebration with her family and friends. Her stylist Elizabeth Sulcer made her day extra special by dressing her in a throwback Dolce & Gabbana dress from 2003.

If you're looking for some inspiration for your next night on the town, it really doesn't get much better than this. The figure-hugging silhouette (and peek-a-boo sides) will show off your shape and all of your moves while you're on the dance floor. And the ankle-grazing hemline balances the sultry details and adds a covered-up effect.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Sadly, this special piece has been sold out for years, honey. But it's a timeless design that brands to this day are still inspired by. So yes, you can definitely channel Hadid during your next outing by wearing wearing a similar style.

VIDEO: Get All of the Details on How Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 21st Birthday

As for the accessories, less is still more. All you need are a pair of black strappy heels and you're good to go. See exactly how it's done with the look-alikes below.