Bella Hadid's $61 Skirt Will Make You Feel Like a Model Off Duty

If you're getting bored with predictable denim shorts this summer, Bella Hadid has the cure. The 20-year-old model stepped out wearing a miniskirt ($61; iamgia.com) with a frayed hem that's just as edgy as cut-off shorts. Hadid added a pair of trendy white boots and matching Roberi and Fraud sunglasses ($175; roberiandfraud.com) to take the look to the next level. But the distressed skirt still looks polished thanks to the chic dark color and lace-up details along the hips.
Hadid's skirt, which was paired with an unbuttoned (and tied up) plaid blouse, sadly is only available for pre-order and won't ship until early fall. But you can score basically the same exact look thanks to a Topshop look-alike.
Moto Lace Highwaisted Skirt
$65
And there are plenty of other denim skirts that will give you that model-off-duty vibe this summer. Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite options that have that casual cool-girl flair, but still look effortlessly chic.
VIDEO: How to Really Up Your Skirt Game
Keep scrolling to shop more head-turning denim skirts.
-
1. Levi's DECONSTRUCTED SKIRT
Levi's | $128
-
2. X REVOLVE HIGH WAIST ZIP SKIRT
Understated Leather | $88
-
3. Embroidered Denim Miniskirt
Topshop | $68
-
4. THE DECONSTRUCTED SKIRT
GM Studio | $165
-
5. Denim mini skirt
SJYP STEVE J & YONI P | $133 (Originally $265)
-
6. Knotted frayed denim mini skirt
Marques Almeida | $279 (Originally $465)
-
7. Zip Front Ripped Miniskirt
Good American | $155
-
8. McCaren Denim Miniskirt
Madewell | $85
-
9. Asymmetrical Denim Skirt
Joe’s | $168
-
10. Patchwork Denim Skirt
chelsea28 | $53 (Originally $89)