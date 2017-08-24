Yes, Beautiful Gowns Under $100 Do Exist

Yes, it's exciting to get all dressed up for fancy weddings and balls. But dropping a couple of racks on a beautiful gown (that you'll probably only wear once) is never fun. Well, there's no need to worry. We're here to let you know that it is totally possible to score a jaw-dropping dress without blowing your rent money.
We're talking glittery floor-sweeping looks that are all less than $100. I know. We're shocked, too. But you'll definitely fool all of your friends with these affordable gowns. And you should feel extra lucky because a few of our favorite picks are under $50.
VIDEO: What Makes a Wedding Gown So Expensive?
Keep reading on to discover the breathtaking (and inexpensive) gowns that need to be on your radar.
-
1. Sleeveless Sequin Drape Back Gown
Lulus | $78
-
2. Bianca Gown
Jarlo | $94 (Originally $177)
-
3. Lois Off Shoulder Deep Fold Maxi Dress
Boohoo | $36
-
4. Boutique Margot Open Shoulder Fishtail Maxi Dress
Boohoo | $60
-
5. Gold Bar Halter Maxi Dress
ASOS | $35 (Originally $88)
-
6. Illusion Gown
Morgan & Co | $96
-
7. Pleat Chiffon Tiered Gown
Elvi | $95 (Originally $159)
-
8. MAID PLAZA GOWN
$93 (Originally 4279)
-
9. One-Shoulder Colorblock Maxi Dress
ECI | $59 (Originally $98)
-
10. Draped Bandeau Dress
H&M | $70