The Ultimate Snow Bunny Base Layers To Hit The Slopes In

We found seven base-layer sets that are so cute you won’t want to hide them underneath all your snow gear. With Perfect Moment’s printed pairing or Sweaty Betty’s apres ski-inspired set, you will be wearing your base layers from the mountain to the bar. Try these dynamic duos this winter and you will stay warm and looking amazing on the slopes!
1. Fuslap Seamless Base Layers
Created with Fusalp’s Therma temperature-regulating properties this form-fitting, seamless set will give you a sleek look while keeping you warm.
Shop the look: Fusalp top, $93; matchesfashion.com. Fusalp leggings, $67; matchesfashion.com.
2. Falke Ergonomic Sport System Layers
With moisture-wicking technology and temperature-regulating properties Falkes Ergonomic Sport System base layers will keep you warm from the first run to the last.
Shop the look: Falke top, $195; net-a-porter.com. Falke leggings, $165; net-a-porter.com.
3. Under Armour UA Base 40
This base layer duo is lined with Under Armour mega-grid thermal fleece, guaranteed to keep you warm all winter long.
Shop the look: Under Armour top, $85; underarmour.com. Under Armour legging, $85; underarmour.com.
4. Sweaty Betty Peak Ski Base Layers
You will want to wear these mountain adorned base layers on and off the slopes.
Shop the look: Sweaty Betty top, $150; sweatybetty.com. Sweaty Betty leggings, $105; sweatybetty.com.
5. Perfect Moment Frequency Sweater and Leggings
The comfort of your favorite sweater combined with the warmth of your long underwear, Perfect Moment gives us a duo to wear for all of our winter activities.
Shop the look: Perfect Moment sweater, $350; perfectmoment.com. Perfect Moment leggings, $250; perfectmoment.com.
6. Patagonia Capilene Thermal Base Layers
Patagonia uses their Polartec Power Grid fabric with Polygiene odor control to create the ultimate layering pieces with warmth and breathability.
Shop the look: Patagonia top, $89; patagonia.com. Patagonia tights, $89; patagonia.com.
7. The North Face Basel Layers
The North Face’s quarter zip base layer with matching tights is a classic and a crowd favorite.
Shop the look: The North Face top, $130; backcountry.com. The North Face leggings, $99; backcountry.com.