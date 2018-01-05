The Ultimate Snow Bunny Base Layers To Hit The Slopes In

Moeez
January 5, 2018 @ 6:45 PM
by: Alexis Parente

We found seven base-layer sets that are so cute you won’t want to hide them underneath all your snow gear. With Perfect Moment’s printed pairing or Sweaty Betty’s apres ski-inspired set, you will be wearing your base layers from the mountain to the bar. Try these dynamic duos this winter and you will stay warm and looking amazing on the slopes!

