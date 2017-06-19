ASOS Is Treating Customers to 50% Off of the Prettiest Summer Fashions

If you've been waiting for a moment to go on a shopping spree, the time is now. ASOS is hosting an epic sale with items marked down at up to 50 percent off. The online retailer is known for consistently stocking up on merchandise that's affordable, but when you add a sale on top of those already-low prices, you get ridiculously amazing deals that are too good to pass up.

We're talking tops for under $15 and beautiful dresses for less than $50. There's no need to enter promo codes, ASOS has already slashed the prices. And what's even better? The retailer has every shape and size covered, thanks to its Petite, Curve, and Tall lines.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: A 12-Month Guide to What's on Sale

Deals like this don't last long. And this is definitely the type of sale that you'll end up regretting if you miss out. So we've picked out our favorite must-haves below to jumpstart your search.